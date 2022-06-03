Child struck by gunshot in car outside Walmart in Lexington; suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was struck by a gunshot while in a car outside of a Lexington Walmart, according to police.
On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a gunshot fired into an occupied vehicle at the Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Lexington.
A juvenile in the car was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Two other adults who were also in the vehicle were not hurt.
Marvin Daniels II was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious injury. He received a $550,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.
