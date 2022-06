Shirley Love Saunders, 84, of Washington, NC, died on June 2, 2022, at home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Saturday June 11, 2022 at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 US Highway 264 E, Washington, NC. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the services at 9:00am – 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Church. The family will receive family and friends at the home Monday-Thursday from 3:00pm – 7:00pm. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks when attending the service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe. Arrangements by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, 208 West Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Washington, NC.

