At-risk Georgia teens found living in DFCS offices

The Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma recently designated East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) as a Level II ECCC. Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH Commissioner and State Health Officer stated, “The Department commends East Georgia Regional Medical Center and your staff for the commitment to excellence in emergency cardiac care that is being provided at your facility. Improving the survival rates from heart attacks and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Georgia is exceedingly important and is in keeping with Public Health’s desire to protect and improve the health and lives of individuals throughout our state.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO