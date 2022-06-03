At-risk Georgia teens found living in DFCS offices
A FOX 5 I-Team investigation found children in state...www.fox5atlanta.com
I know someone who works for dfacs. Sometimes they don't have any choices but to allow these children that in the custody of the state to live there because they are unable to find them a place to live. There is an adult with them there, they aren't alone, they're fed and it's a roof over the child's head until something else can be found.
and where exactly are they gonna go if it costs 1200 a day(cap) for them to stay in hotels and in offices? cause Cleary they didn't have a home before then. but other than that, that's the problem people should have affordable care to these mental facilities and etc. just like homeless women and children. the it's the systems fault people do not have access to things when in dire situations its either you rich or you ain't. and if you ain't oh well feed em' to the wolves. that's Amerikkka for you.
you are right especially when there are families willing to take the children in. unconditionally and care for them. I have tried to foster a child and got denied with no explanation and they will not give me a reason why
