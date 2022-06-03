ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Pass federal reforms to raise to 21 age to buy assault weapons, universal background checks

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
The tragedy at Robb Elementary School is yet another harsh reminder of the need for gun reform. Considering the more than 230 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 alone, sending prayers to the families of victims should also be backed...

Comments / 25

mr@law@and@order@
1d ago

In the second amendment the fore fathers never stated that you have to be a certain age to possess a gun . So any laws that makes gun possession 21 years of age is an illegal infringement.

8
Pokémon
1d ago

Yes, Raise the age to serve in the military, draft, and voting. I do agree that the kids these days are just not as mature as they were 20 years ago. It should be across the board.

3
