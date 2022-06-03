Notice of Public Hearing, Lassen County SELPA

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (CBS13) — Two hikers were rescued from a snowy peak north of Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that the hikers were found around 1 a.m. Sunday on the Tahoe Rim Trail near Relay Peak on the Nevada side of the lake. They were cold but otherwise unharmed. (credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office) Officials said that they were notified about the hikers after they didn’t return Saturday night. The hikers were traveling through areas of deep snow and were not dressed for the weather or the difficult terrain. Three search teams, including a specialized vehicle unit, helped in the search. The sheriff’s office advises outdoor enthusiasts that weather conditions in the mountains can change quickly this time of year and to plan accordingly.

