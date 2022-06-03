ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son Little ‘very fortunate’ to play at Waterfront Blues Festival

By Ken Boddie
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s day 28 in our countdown to the Waterfront Blues Festival . One of the many out-of-town artists coming in for the blues festival is Son Little.

His real name is Aaron Earl Livingston.

The rhythm and blues musician and singer from Philadelphia grew up in the church, and it influences his music today.

“I’ve always loved music. It’s always been part of my life,” Son Little said.

The musician said he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to play large festivals and in front of crowds again.

“I think we can all kind of sense how we’ve taken things for granted, so it feels good.”

