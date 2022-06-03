ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Florida woman finds strange creature living in bathroom sink

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikToker in Florida recently posted a video showing a creature living her bathroom sink drain that looks like something from the Netflix series "Stranger Things"!. Chemistry professor @chemicalkim is asking her 1.1 million followers to...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Travel + Leisure

This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Mobile#Chemistry#Geico#Stranger Things#Tiktoker
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
SCDNReports

Florida Mom Convicted for Drowning Daughter

Florida Woman Convicted for Drowning DaughterSocial Media. A woman in Florida has been convicted to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drowning her daughter. Shakayla Denson was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and grand theft in Tampa in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
TMZ.com

Man Jumps to His Death in Spanish Cliff Dive Gone Wrong, Family Watches

A tragic end to what was supposed to be an exciting stunt -- after a father miscalculated his cliff jump -- leading to his death as his family watched in horror. The video is tough to watch, you see the man take a leap from the 100-foot cliff in Spain. Clearly, he knows something is wrong quickly, letting out a scream before clipping the jagged rock and hitting the water ... you hear the woman recording yell, "Oh my God!"
ACCIDENTS
The Spun

Look: Hilarious Golf Shot Is Going Viral

A hilarious golf shot is making the rounds on Twitter, and it's all too relatable. Momoko Ueda - who competed at the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club this weekend - had her initial shot land just a few feet from the water. Instead of trying a left-handed swing, the women's professional golfer had something else in mind.
SPORTS
L. Cane

What is Considered the Most Beautiful Place in Florida by Travel Websites?

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And that is certainly true when it comes to travel. What is the perfect, gorgeous destination for one person might not be appealing to someone else. Still, some travel destinations are arguably quantifiably popular with many travelers, as evidenced by the number of yearly visitors and numerous reviews on travel websites.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Coyote Caught on Security Footage Sneaking In and Out of Family’s Home Through Dog Door: VIDEO

A wily coyote quietly tiptoed in and out of a Los Angeles home through an unlocked dog door Friday, according to security footage. An outdoor camera clearly shows the wild animal traversing a tall neighborhood wall in Woodland Hills. The coyote then sneaks into the home through the dog door around midnight, has a look around, and lets itself out the same way about three minutes later.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy