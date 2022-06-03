Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of June 1, 2022

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO