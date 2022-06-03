ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TUESDAY | Signing Day for Tampa Job Seekers

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
WHO: City of Tampa Workforce Development team and community partners

DATE: June 7, 2022

TIME: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 3 (15 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602)

Signing Day Returns, Connecting Job Seekers

to Top Tampa Bay Employers

The City of Tampa is proud to team up with HCC Foundation and other community partners for the 2nd annual Signing Day event. This interactive job fair and career pathways event will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Port Tampa Bay’s Cruise Terminal 3.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch from food trucks, free parking, prizes, interactive displays, music, a visit from Mayor Jane Castor, the chance to network with companies in five key sectors of the Tampa Bay economy, learn about key career pathways and maybe even get a job offer.

The event will feature booths from a variety of employers in exciting fields like construction, manufacturing, business and professional services, healthcare, and hospitality. Scheduled to attend are Suncoast Credit Union, Tampa General Hospital, Bay Area Manufacturers Association (BAMA), and other prime Tampa Bay employers.

“Signing Day is more than just a job fair—it’s an opportunity for Tampa jobseekers to find a real pathway to a career they love,” says Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “Our workforce is the cornerstone of our economy and we need to invest in that workforce to power our economy and drive our city forward. Whether you’re just starting to explore potential career pathways or ready to jump into the job market – this event is for you.”

Signing Day is a team effort hosted in partnership with the City of Tampa, The HCC Foundation, Hillsborough Community College, Port Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Chamber and the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) and Reno Construction.

Jobseekers can register at: hccfoundation.com/signingdayjobseekers/

See a recap of last year’s event: youtube.com/watch?v=chKPTgG7K5o

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lauren Rozyla

City of Tampa Media Relations Manager

813-326-5487 (call or text)

lauren.rozyla@tampagov.net

Adam Smith

City of Tampa Marketing & Communications Director

c: 813-352-1795

adam.smith@tampagov.net

