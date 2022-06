It’s easy to get cynical about the glut of movies being adapted into TV series because of the Age Of Content and the surplus of streamers who need series and, well, “content.” However, if there’s one series that’s really flourished and come into its own as its own thing is FX’s version of “What We Do In The Shadows.” Based on the 2014 film created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the series, like the movie, is a mockumentary-style comedy that parodies things like “An Interview With The Vampire” The show also attempts to explore other versions of monster lore within the universe, but there’s an excellent character-driven emotional quality to the series too and just how hilariously petulant and immature all the vampires are.

