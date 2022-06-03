ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Bowen set for debut, Kane targets 50th goal – Hungary v England talking points

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHwuv_0fzSMAHh00

England open their Nations League campaign when they travel to Budapest to face Hungary on Saturday.

With the World Cup finals in Qatar now just over five months away, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will be keen for a strong showing.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points ahead of the Group A3 fixture.

Closed doors are prised ajar by Hungary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSNYL_0fzSMAHh00
There will be fans in attendance at the Puskas Arena (Attila Trenka/PA) (PA Archive)

There are expected to be in excess of 35,000 supporters at the Puskas Arena, despite Hungary being hit with UEFA sanctions.

The Three Lions travel to the Hungarian capital for the first time since their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win last September, which was marred by racist chanting from home supporters that landed the Hungarian Football Federation with a two-match stadium ban from FIFA.

UEFA has also ordered Hungary to play three games in empty stadiums, the third of which has been suspended, following the behaviour of fans during Euro 2020.

One of those UEFA bans comes against England this weekend, but PA understands the fixture will now be played in front of a crowd in excess of 35,000 as Hungary make the most of the UEFA regulations on behind-closed-doors fixtures.

Although article 73 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations caps the number of VIP guests, team delegations, UEFA staff and those holding complimentary tickets, there is no limit on the number of school children invited to the match free of charge – with one adult accompanying every 10 children.

Southgate professed his “surprise” at the figure, but it will be up to his players to make sure they stick to the task at hand.

Bowen set for his England bow?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfm2Y_0fzSMAHh00
Jarrod Bowen could make his debut (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Jarrod Bowen’s reward for a fine season at West Ham was a maiden call-up to the England squad and he could be in line for his debut.

His chances have been helped by the fact Phil Foden will miss the game in Hungary after Southgate revealed the Manchester City forward has tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Bowen likened himself to Foden when asked about the competition for places in the forward positions.

“I think one player I look at in terms of similar to me, similarly left-footed, is Foden,” said Bowen.

“The way he moves around the pitch and the way he is on the ball, he is a special, special talent.

“To even be in the same conversation and position with him is special, but yeah, he’s one of the players in there that I look at.”

Kane aiming for the half-century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7C3H_0fzSMAHh00
Harry Kane is targeting a 50th England goal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

England skipper Harry Kane is now just four goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record.

While he is highly unlikely to reach the former captain’s figure this time out, the Tottenham striker can reach another landmark.

Just one goal against the Hungarians would see him become just the second man to reach 50 England goals.

“I’d like to break it as soon as possible,” he said of Rooney’s 53-goal record on the eve of the Hungary clash.

“I’d love to score as many goals as I can in the next four games before the World Cup and see where we go from there. I’m someone who I feel like doesn’t let that stuff affect me when I’m on the pitch. I have a job to do.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

James Milner still has a lot to offer Liverpool after signing new deal

Midfielder James Milner’s belief he can still contribute to Liverpool’s success convinced him to sign a new 12-month contract. The 36-year-old’s existing deal was due to expire at the end of the month and the fact he is understood to have agreed to reduced personal terms shows how important remaining at Anfield was to him.
UEFA
newschain

James Milner signs new one-year contract with Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder James Milner will play in a 20th successive Premier League campaign next season after signing a new 12-month contract with the club. The 36-year-old’s current deal was due to expire this month but it is understood manager Jurgen Klopp was not prepared to lose a player who has such a huge influence on the dressing room.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Wayne Rooney
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uefa Cup#League Cup#Nations League#Lions#Group A3#Hungarian
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy