Estes Park Salud Family Health is excited to welcome a new nurse practitioner to the practice, Lenaya Martin, NP. Lenaya earned her Master’s of Nursing from Walden University and has experience in the areas of emergency medicine, pain management, surgery, and post-anasthesia care. Prior to joining Salud, Lenaya worked as a Nurse Practitioner at the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota, providing healthcare services to members of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation (also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes).

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO