ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘The Sims 4’ to launch Werewolf expansion pack

By Ali Shutler
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest expansion coming to Sims 4 will allow players to transform into a werewolf. Coming June 16, the Werewolf expansion will give players the freedom to be the sort of wolf they want to be. “Transform into a werewolf and embrace (or fight) your animalistic nature,” reads the...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox’s secret achievements can now be viewed before they’re unlocked

A new update to Xbox consoles has changed secret achievements, and it’s quite a handy change for any hunters out there. Xbox users can now view secret achievements natively, as announced via an Xbox Wire post. On how to access the information, the post reads: “From within a game, open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements. When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore. And after you peek, you can go back and hide it or continue to display the details.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sims 4#Expansion Pack#Video Game#Howling Point#Lgbtq Charity
NME

King Princess details release date for second album ‘Hold On Baby’

King Princess has shared more details on upcoming second album ‘Hold On Baby’ – check out its release date below. The follow-up to Mikaela Strauss’ 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen’ was announced earlier this year alongside new track ‘For My Friends’, which follows recent tracks ‘House Burn Down’ and ‘Pain’.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC and play rarities at first show of 2022

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2022 live schedule last night (June 4) by performing an AC/DC cover and two rarities. The band were performing at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras in Portugal last night, which marked their first gig of the year after a scheduled performance at Florida’s Welcome To Rockville festival was cancelled due to storms last month.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

BTS announce live event to mark anthology album ‘Proof’

BTS have announced a new live event to mark their 9th anniversary and the release of their new anthology album ‘Proof’. The Korean group will share the three-disc release, which collates some of their biggest tracks alongside new songs and previously unreleased demos, on Friday (June 10). Earlier...
MUSIC
NME

SF9 to make comeback as a six-member group next month

K-pop boyband SF9 will be making a comeback as a six-member act in July. On June 4, TopStarNews reported that FNC Entertainment had confirmed that the boyband would be making a comeback early next month. However, the agency also shared that three of the group’s nine members would not be participating in the as-yet-unnamed release.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Japanese Breakfast join Anamanaguchi to cover ‘Scott Pilgrim’ track ‘Black Sheep’

Japanese Breakfast recently joined New York chiptune-based rockers Anamanaguchi to perform a cover of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World song ‘Black Sheep’. The original version of the song was written by Metric for the 2010 film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. In the film, the fictional band The Clash at Demonhead perform the song live, with their frontwoman Envy Adams (portrayed by Brie Larson) singing the vocals. A version with Metric singer Emily Haines on lead vocals was included on the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World soundtrack.
BROOKLYN, NY
UPI News

Netflix drops teaser for upcoming 'Sandman' series

June 6 (UPI) -- Morpheus, the Master of Dreams, awakens in new trailer for Netflix's 'Sandman' to debut Aug. 5. The Master of Dreams awakens in new trailer for Netflix's The Sandman to premiere on Aug. 5. "I am the King of Dreams, ruler of the nightmare realm," Tom Sturridge's...
TV SERIES
NME

Morrissey announces only Irish gig of 2022

Morrissey has shared details for his only Irish gig of 2022. View the official post below. The details were first posted on Morrisey’s website, under the headline “Irish Blood” an ode to his song, ‘Irish Blood, English Heart’. The official date for the event has not been confirmed.
MUSIC
NME

LOONA’s Chuu will not join the girl group on their upcoming world tour

Blockberry Creative has announced that LOONA member Chuu will not be joining the girl group on their forthcoming ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour. On June 3, the agency briefly announced via LOONA’s official fan café site that Chuu would not be taking part in the girl group’s forthcoming world tour, citing “scheduled activities” for the singer that will render her unable to join the group.
MUSIC
NME

FKA twigs teases new track for “baddies” called ‘Killer’

FKA twigs has shared the release date and album art for an upcoming single called ‘Killer’. Watch a clip featuring the track below. Today (June 6) twigs posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, telling fans that they could pre-save the yet-to-be released track. “KILLER out June 16th...
MUSIC
NME

‘Deadpool 3’ won’t be Disneyfied, say writers

Deadpool 3‘s writers has given an update on the new sequel, and have assured fans not to “worry” about the character under the ownership of Disney. While the first two films were made under 20th Century Fox before its purchase by Disney, allowing more R-Rated humour, there have been fears that the character may be reined in somewhat under the more family-friendly brand.
MOVIES
NME

Holly Humberstone announces biggest UK tour to date

Holly Humberstone has shared details of a UK tour for late 2022 that features her biggest shows to date – see the full dates below and pick up tickets here. The new shows come after the singer-songwriter wrapped US shows in support of Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red, while she will play London’s Kentish Town Forum tonight (June 6).
MUSIC
NME

‘The Hunger Games’ prequel film releases first teaser

A first teaser for The Hunger Games‘ upcoming prequel film has been released. The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, which is based on the prequel book of the same name by The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, was first confirmed back in 2020. The story follows the younger years...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy