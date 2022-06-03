Now is the time to be “Bear Aware” in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will stay mostly dry on Monday ahead of a week that will be cooler than average, with more rain and some storm chances. A few showers will be possible in southwestern Minnesota through the afternoon, but aside from that, most of the state looks to stay dry through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state, with highs in the low 70s. The Twin Cities will top out at 74. (credit: CBS) Temps will be in the lower 70s all week, which is more indicative of mid-May than June. There may be a few more showers throughout the week, with the next round coming Tuesday night. Both Wednesday and Friday may feature storms, but no hints of severe weather yet. Warmer air should arrive next weekend, with a jump back into the upper 70s by Sunday.

