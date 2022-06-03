ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Now is the time to be “Bear Aware” in Minnesota

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
 3 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be aware of bears and learn how to prevent conflicts while hiking, camping and enjoying the outdoors. The DNR says people can peacefully share the outdoors with bears by paying attention...

CBS Minnesota

Record Gas Prices Are Forcing Minnesotans To Rethink Summer Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas cost nearly $4.60, on average, in Minnesota. That’s actually behind the national average of $4.85. Ali McDonough moved to Grand Marais with her family last fall. They used to drive back to the Twin Cities a couple of times a month to see family and friends, but not anymore. “The first thing [to go] has been travel, and like we had a couple things planned this summer that we’re just like we just can’t make work,” McDonough said. “To fill up our big SUV it’s, you know, there and back it’s...
All-terrain track chairs come to Minnesota state parks

Trails that were once inaccessible to those with mobility disabilities are now able to accommodate all visitors at several Minnesota state parks. As of June 2, people with mobility disabilities who visit those parks can now use all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair. The adaptive beach chair is...
You’ll Never Guess Which Tattoo Is Most Popular in Minnesota

It seems that tattoos are more popular than ever before, but the most popular tattoo among Minnesotans probably isn't one you'd think it is. I'm probably the wrong person to write this story, seeing as I don't have ANY tattoos at all. But I've always been curious about what tattoos people get, and the reasons behind why they get them.
Fargo, ND
Minnesota State
Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
Minnesota gas prices make historic jump

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Gas prices across the state are increasing at a historic rate. The average price for a gallon of gas has jumped 35 cents in the past week, one of the largest increases in the nation. The average Minnesota gas price is now four-fifty-eight-a-gallon, that's up sixty-six cents from just one month ago.
‘Living’ Plant Just Scared Unsuspecting Minnesotans Out For a Walk

It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota

There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
28 Things to Do in Minnesota in Summer 2022

Spend the weekend learning more about the birds, wildlife, and plants of beautiful northern Minnesota. Get ready to click your ruby slippers celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration. June 16, Minneapolis. Sip craft cocktails and sample new brands and spirits at the 10th anniversary event presented by Minnesota Monthly.
Eight Legendary Food Brands That Call Minnesota Home

Minnesota is the land of ten thousand lakes and people say we have wacky accents, but the products invented here have made life a lot easier and tastier for millions of people around the world. The next time you check out at the grocery store you'll probably use a Minnesota...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota Is 90 Miles From Rochester

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota. It just opened Wednesday, June 1st. And it's just a little under an hour and a half away from Rochester. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Next Weather: Dry Monday, Cooler-Than-Average Week Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will stay mostly dry on Monday ahead of a week that will be cooler than average, with more rain and some storm chances. A few showers will be possible in southwestern Minnesota through the afternoon, but aside from that, most of the state looks to stay dry through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state, with highs in the low 70s. The Twin Cities will top out at 74. (credit: CBS) Temps will be in the lower 70s all week, which is more indicative of mid-May than June. There may be a few more showers throughout the week, with the next round coming Tuesday night. Both Wednesday and Friday may feature storms, but no hints of severe weather yet. Warmer air should arrive next weekend, with a jump back into the upper 70s by Sunday.
