‘Loot’ Trailer: Maya Rudolph Leads A New Workplace Comedy from Apple TV+

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of “Locke & Key” in October of last year, Netflix announced that the show’s third and final season had been commissioned. While fans may be disappointed that the show’s upcoming season marks its end, they can be reassured by the fact that the termination of the show is on the creator’s terms. Via an Instagram post, co-creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill wrote, “Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion…As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

