‘Loot’ Trailer: Maya Rudolph Leads A New Workplace Comedy from Apple TV+

By Jake Sweltz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor an actress as busy as Maya Rudolph, she keeps a pretty low profile. Since her iconic turn in 2011’s “Bridesmaids,” the versatile veteran has rarely taken on a leading part. Rudolph is more likely to be recognized for her scene-stealing “Saturday Night Live” cameos or her outlandish voice work on...

Director Jeremiah Zagar On ‘Hustle,’ “Stealing” From ‘Raging Bull’ & Working With Adam Sandler [The Playlist Podcast]

Adam Sandler is back with another Netflix film. However, his upcoming feature, “Hustle,” isn’t your typical Sandler Netflix comedy. This is a film that not only showcases the actor’s comedic chops but also gives him a chance to flex his dramatic muscles. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we’re sitting down with Jeremiah Zagar, the director of “Hustle,” as he talks about what makes Adam Sandler such a special actor to work with.
‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 4 Teaser: FX’s Comedic Vampire Series Returns July 12

It’s easy to get cynical about the glut of movies being adapted into TV series because of the Age Of Content and the surplus of streamers who need series and, well, “content.” However, if there’s one series that’s really flourished and come into its own as its own thing is FX’s version of “What We Do In The Shadows.” Based on the 2014 film created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the series, like the movie, is a mockumentary-style comedy that parodies things like “An Interview With The Vampire” The show also attempts to explore other versions of monster lore within the universe, but there’s an excellent character-driven emotional quality to the series too and just how hilariously petulant and immature all the vampires are.
‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 2 Teaser: Netflix Teases The Upcoming Season With Behind The Scenes Look

Arriving on Netflix almost exactly a year ago, the first season of ‘Sweet Tooth,’ based on the DC comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire, proved to be an enormous hit with comic book fans and critics alike. According to What’s On Netflix, the first season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ stayed in the United States Top 10s for around 30 days, while a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicates its critical success too.
‘The Sandman’ Trailer: Neil Gaiman’s Classic Comic Book Comes To Netflix On August 5

Author Neil Gaiman is no stranger to film and television, and several of his works have made it to screens both big and small over the years. Among them are 2009’s “Coraline,” Starz‘s 2015 series of “American Gods,” and Matthew Vaughn‘s 2007 take on “Stardust.” Yet none of those carry the same popularity as Gaiman’s most beloved work, “The Sandman,” the DC Comics series from 1989-1996.
Maya Rudolph
Nat Faxon
Joel Kim Booster
Ron Funches
Alan Yang
‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ Trailer: New Uncovered Footage Will Grab Your Heart

The Russian nuclear reactor meltdown catastrophe known as Chernobyl was a once-in-a-lifetime disaster that shook the world. Craig Mazin explored much of it in a dramatized manner in HBO’s acclaimed “Chernobyl” mini-series, but there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the event. And now, 36 years later, we’re closer to solving them. “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” is a Sky Original documentary that shows newly uncovered archival footage and recorded interviews with those who were present at the time of the disaster.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Teaser: The Master Filmmaker Recruits Horror Veterans For New Netflix Anthology Series

While Guillermo del Toro has branched out a little bit from his strict horror roots in films such as the recent noir “Nightmare Alley” and the upcoming “Pinocchio” stop-motion animated feature, the filmmaker is coming to Netflix with a new anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” that will fully embrace his love of terrifying audiences.
‘Scream 6’: Neve Campbell Won’t Return To Series As She Says Studio Offer Lowballs Her “Value”

Created by horror legend Wes Craven, while the “Scream” movies might not have enjoyed the most gigantic box office returns, they’ve certainly done enough to spawn five films, and more are coming. When Spyglass Media decided to resurrect the satirical commentary on the slasher genre with “Scream 5,” there was skepticism until the film made an impressive amount of money at the pandemic-era box office, earning $140 million globally on a budget of $30 million. That lead to the announcement of “Scream 6” moving forward. However, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in that sixth installment.
‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 Trailer: Magic Will Be Unlocked One Final Time Starting In August

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of “Locke & Key” in October of last year, Netflix announced that the show’s third and final season had been commissioned. While fans may be disappointed that the show’s upcoming season marks its end, they can be reassured by the fact that the termination of the show is on the creator’s terms. Via an Instagram post, co-creators Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill wrote, “Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion…As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”
James Gunn Says He’s Involved In Multiple DC Projects Plus A Spinoff Show That “Blends” Characters From ‘Peacemaker’

From the beginning of his tenure at Warner Bros. and DC Films, James Gunn’s enthusiasm for the DC Universe has seemingly just kept feeding itself. Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” film led to the filmmaker creating a spinoff series, “Peacemaker” (our review), and that series starring John Cena seems like it will spin off even more stories.
Sony Tries To Capitalize On ‘Morbius’ Meme Moment & Morbs It All Up

Is there anything better than watching a major corporation trying to make money off of an internet meme and failing badly? Viral moments are often the product of real enthusiasm on social media, and they are damn near impossible to replicate on purpose. So, with that in mind, it really shouldn’t surprise anyone to know that Sony tried and utterly failed to capitalize on the meme-ified “Morbius” with a disastrous re-release this weekend.
‘Borat 2’ Star Maria Bakalova Confirmed For Role In Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’

Marvel Studios is still reveling in the success of Sam Raimi‘s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” as that sequel has already crossed $900 million globally with a streaming release next month on June 22 and next, the studio is looking to release a string of more blockbusters over the next year. These include “Thor: Love & Thunder,” “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Marvels,” and James Gunn‘s “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3.” The latter project has added yet another actress despite having wrapped months back.
Kevin Feige Reportedly Discussed Going To WB After Experiencing Troubles At Marvel

Superhero films sure do love a multiverse story, right? So, let’s take a cue from film studios and venture into the multiverse and take a look at a bizarro world where up is down, left is right, and DC Films has reached the heights of Marvel Studios. How did this crazy world come to existence? Well, this is what would have happened if Kevin Feige jumped ship and left Marvel Studios several years ago and helped craft the DC Film universe, which is something that could have happened, apparently.
‘Lost Highway’ 4K Restoration Trailer: David Lynch’s Surreal Mindbender Is Getting A Re-Release On June 24

David Lynch is a unique filmmaker, even when you talk about him as a person. (This is the same guy who did weather reports for days on YouTube during COVID.) But even as a filmmaker, he’s an artist who creates works that aren’t easily always easily digestible and are often meant to challenge the viewer. So, when Janus Films decided to make a trailer for the 4K restoration of “Lost Highway,” you had to assume the studio would take the opportunity to do the most Lynch-ian trailer imaginable.
‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Trailer: Long-Awaited Animated Film Finally Hits Theaters 2 Years After Its Original Date

It feels as if we’ve been talking about “Minions: The Rise of Gru” for years. Actually, that’s because we literally have been. You see, the animated film was originally set to be released way back in July 2020. Then, due to COVID, the film was pushed to July 2021 and eventually now, to July 3, 2022. And with each new release date, we get new trailers.
‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Reportedly Getting “Close” On A Sequel

As the formerly AT&T-owned Warner Bros. turns into Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of DC Films is undergoing yet another facelift, reevaluation, and reorg. As David Zaslav takes over, he’s already making many changes. At least one film has been canned altogether; former MGM chief Michael De Luca, along with Pamela Abdyhas been tasked to take over Warner Bros. and oversee DC Films, and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot DC projects sound like they will all undergo severe scrutiny (keep an eye out there). Plus, the name Todd Phillips has been in the air.
