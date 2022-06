FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins police and Poudre Fire Authority crews are searching for a missing tuber in the Poudre River. The adult male was unaccounted for on Saturday afternoon. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) There was no confirmation that the tuber is in the river. After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. Crews and response vehicles are moving from College Avenue to Legacy Park. (credit: CBS) Responders plan to search that area until dark. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Tuber currently is unaccounted for; at this time there is not...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO