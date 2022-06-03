ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bells ring in Washington Township for fallen veterans

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
World War II veteran Ron Van Dress was a highlight at Washington Township's service honoring fallen veterans on May 29 at the Veterans Memorial. Van Dress spoke about his wartime service, one of the first times he has spoken in public. He served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in the Pacific Theater. His combat service took place during the Battle of Okinawa. Van Dress received a Bronze Star for his service. The township honored all of its fallen heroes during the service, reading their names and ringing a bell for each during the event.

