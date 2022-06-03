ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Penn picks from within for new superintendent, taps admin Todd Bauer

By Phil Gianficaro, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Todd Bauer will be appointed North Penn School District superintendent, the school board announced on Friday.

Bauer has served as North Penn assistant superintendent since 2018. He will replace Curtis R. Dietrich, who will retire on June 30 after 12 years as superintendent.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the next superintendent of the North Penn School District,” said Bauer in a statement released by the school district. “It is my pledge to this community that I will continue to work tirelessly to elevate NPSD to new heights as we prepare our students for success in and out of the classroom.

“I want to thank the board of school directors for their trust in choosing me and for the support I have received over the years from students, staff and community members.”

Sanko named:Council Rock taps longtime district employee as new superintendent

Bauer was selected from among more than 25 applicants, including six who were interviewed, North Penn School Board President Tina Stoll noted in the statement.

The appointment will be made official at a public meeting once a contract is negotiated and the final steps in the hiring process are completed.

Details of Bauer's salary were not released. Dietrich, North Penn's longest-serving superintendent, was also one of the highest-paid school district leaders in the region, making more than $270,000 a year.

Bauer has been affiliated with North Penn since being named high school principal in 2015. Prior to joining North Penn, he was an assistant principal in the Central Bucks School District, and a middle and high school math teacher in the Souderton Area School District.

A resident of Harleysville in Montgomery County, Bauer majored in mathematics at Bucknell University, where he was also the captain of the men’s swimming team. He earned his master's degree in instructional technology from Wilkes University, his administrative certification from Cabrini University, and his doctorate from Delaware Valley University.

Bauer’s pending appointment is the second in-district hire among area schools. Andrew J. Sanko was named in May as Council Rock School District superintendent, replacing Robert Fraser, who left the post earlier this year. Sanko is a former principal and current director of K-12 education.

