Asheboro, NC — Asheboro Police are investigating a shooting that left two me injured on Friday. Asheboro police were originally called out to Underwood St., after receiving a 911 hang-up call, while officers were in route they learned there was a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at 1634 Traci St. Once officers were on the scene they found the male victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds they also found another victim at Hinshaw St., who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as well.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO