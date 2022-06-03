ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi and name his interim replacement

By Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago

Dave Dombrowski and ownership decided they couldn't wait any longer for the underachieving Phillies to start winning, so they fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday.

Despite the fourth-highest payroll in MLB at $233 million, the Phils only compiled a 22-29 record under Girardi this season and had lost 12 of their last 17, putting them 12 games behind the National League East-leading Mets going into Friday.

"I think we're better than we've played," said Dombrowski during a Friday afternoon news conference at Citizens Bank Park. "... I think we needed a different voice in the clubhouse."

While the roster is short on quality defensive players and the bullpen is weak, the Phillies have been inconsistent at the plate, lacking in the fundamentals and some of Girardi's decision-making has been curious, to say the least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVoFs_0fzSKQEV00

For instance, Girardi had light-hitting Roman Quinn pinch run for Nick Castellanos in the ninth inning Tuesday night against the Giants. While Quinn scored to tie the game, he came to bat with the bases loaded in the 11th inning and struck out to end the game.

Girardi also tended to give relievers a second inning in key spots, such as Nick Nelson staying in to pitch the ninth May 24 vs. the Braves. He allowed two runs as the Phils fell 6-5.

The 57-year-old Girardi went 132-141 in 2½ seasons with the Phillies, who were off Thursday and began a three-game series against Mike Trout and the Angels on Friday night with a 10-0 victory.

Struggles continue: It's getting late relatively early for the Phillies' Joe Girardi

Trying to figure it out: Phillies haven't been able to win when they don't score a lot of runs

Girardi was 910-710 in 10 years with the Yankees, winning the 2009 World Series over the Phillies. He was voted the 2006 National League Manager of the Year with the Marlins, only to be fired following a 78-84 campaign.

Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations, declined to pick up the fourth-year option for Girardi in 2023, making him a lame duck this year.

Bench coach Rob Thomson takes over for Girardi on an interim basis through the end of the 2022 season. Thomson worked with Girardi in New York and has been the bench coach here since Gabe Kapler was manager in 2018.

Dombrowski said he believes the Phillies as currently constructed can be one of the three NL wild-card teams.

"I think we can make the playoffs (with this roster)," he said. "We have to play better and (the offense must be more consistent)."

It's unclear who the Phillies might be interested in as a possible permanent successor to Girardi. Bruce Bochy and Mike Scioscia are among the available former managers.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi and name his interim replacement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Scioscia
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Roman Quinn
Person
Bruce Bochy
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Joe Girardi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy