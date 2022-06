ST. CLOUD -- Prep work has begun on the old city hall site, which will be torn down in the coming weeks. A chain-link fence is in the process of being set up now. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the demolition of the building should be starting in July. He says they are just prepping the site this month. The final closing documents will be completed in the coming weeks and then they can start the demo work.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO