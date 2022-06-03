ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Purdue recruits make official visits, Name, Image and Likeness can't be avoided

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
WEST LAFAYETTE – Jeff Brohm and his Purdue coaching staff welcome a group of highly talented football recruits for official visits this weekend, but there's likely one lingering question:

How will Brohm deal with the conversation about Name, Image and Likeness with recruits and their families?

As of Friday morning, a collective hasn’t officially been announced on Purdue ’s behalf, leaving unanswered questions as NIL has emerged as the No. 1 topic for high school athletes and transfers.

Collectives are groups of boosters and businesses that pool money and resources to help bring NIL deals to athletes. The athletic department does have a mechanism in place – the Boilermaker Marketplace – a NIL exchange that allows local businesses and employers to connect with current athletes.

Is that enough in the short term until the collectives announce they’re open for business?

While several collectives are using NIL as inducements – or pay for play, which is illegal by NCAA rules but the organization hasn't enforced them - Purdue won’t be in that type of business. But the schools Brohm and other coaches recruit against have collectives in place.

"Well, without question, it's a part of recruiting now," Brohm said recently. "You've got to listen and do what's best for your team. We want to play by the rules. We want to do things right."

On Thursday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day told the Columbus business community it will likely cost $13 million to keep the Buckeyes’ football roster together, according to cleveland.com.

After talking to recruits and their families, Day told the audience that top quarterbacks are going for $2 million and offensive tackles and edge rushers are around $1 million in NIL money.

How much will it take at Purdue? That’s the unanswered question right now. Generating NIL money for all 85 scholarship players is next to impossible, but where do you draw the line? The top 25 players? Half the roster?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8mut_0fzSKFlk00

In this unregulated world where the NCAA has done very little to slow down the abuse of whatever rules exist, Purdue is trying to find its place in this new landscape and marketplace.

“There are a lot of teams doing it the right way but you’re going to have a few people who want to win at all cost,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said recently. “I don’t think we’re going to resort to that by any means, but I do think it’s important to find a way to use NIL to your advantage. You don’t want to lose your ethics and your values in how to handle things the right way.”

When the weekend visitors and their families leave West Lafayette, they’ll move to other schools and be able to compare numbers. Granted, not every recruit will be seeking NIL deals in making college decisions, but no one can deny it plays a role.

This goes beyond the basic autograph signings, personal appearances and social media posts to earn money. Some collectives are paying every team member money, while others are focused on rewarding more visible and high-profile athletes.

Last year, defensive end George Karlaftis partnered with a local car dealership, appearing in a commercial. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell has a partnership with a different car dealership, also appearing in a commercial.

O'Connell is also hosting a passing camp on June 11 at Harrison and freshman quarterback Brady Allen is holding a camp at his high school, Gibson Southern, in July.

Those are NIL opportunities Purdue can certainly promote with recruits to show them what’s possible. The school is also in the process of hiring a director of NIL engagement and is working with The Aspire Group to fill the position.

But Brohm’s other challenge is trying to keep his 2023 commitments. That may be difficult with Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins, who announced his decision to join the Boilermakers in October.

However, Collins now holds scholarship offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, Oregon, and others. Most of those programs are backed by collectives who can offer significant six-figure NIL deals.

Purdue has already dealt with the ramifications of NIL deals in basketball when point guard Nijel Pack signed with Miami after a collective offered him $800,000 over two years.

The visibility of Pack’s deal raised more awareness about how schools and collectives are using the NIL landscape to their advantage.

Can this NIL surge last?

“What I see, this is the shiny new toy, and everybody is burning white-hot at the moment,” Bobinski said. “That can’t sustain itself over the long haul. At some point, you’ll find some sustainable level that I hope will be based on legitimate opportunities and legitimate commercial value which we are all for.

“What it’s morphed into is an unfortunate occurrence. I don’t think it lasts forever the way it is right now. How we rein it back in – some of it will be marketplace conditions. I think water will find a level at some point that will be manageable.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

PURDUE FOOTBALL RECRUITING

A look at the recruiting targets who are scheduled to take official visits this weekend:

Winston Berglund

Position: Safety/linebacker. High School: Carmel

Note: Committed to the Boilermakers in April

Rickie Collins

Position: Quarterback. High School: Woodlawn (Louisiana)

Note: Committed to the Boilermakers in October.

Owen Davis

Position: Linebacker. High School: North Union (Ohio)

Kendrick Gilbert

Position: Defensive lineman. High School: Cathedral

Will Heldt

Position: Linebacker/defensive end. High school: Carmel

Joshua Mickens.

Position: Defensive end. High School: Lawrence Central

Aycen Stevens

Position: Linebacker. High School: Decatur Central

Dillon Thieneman

Position: Safety. High School: Westfield

Terrell Washington, Jr.

Position: Running back. High School: Wyle East (Texas)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: As Purdue recruits make official visits, Name, Image and Likeness can't be avoided

