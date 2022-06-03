Police chase: Whittier Police officer, civilian injured in crash

A woman and child were fatally shot in Baldwin Park Sunday evening, as part of what authorities are referring to as a "domestic-related incident."The shooting occurred just after 9:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue near Bursch Elementary School, where arriving Baldwin Park Police officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.The victims, a woman and a boy, were located in the backyard of the home and each had gunshot wounds to the upper body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Officers detailed that the suspect was believed to have fled from the scene, and would not provide any further information on their identity. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

BALDWIN PARK, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO