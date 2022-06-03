ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine Parks Ranked In Top 10 Among Nation’s Largest Cities

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Irvine has established a well-known reputation for maintaining pristine parks and outdoor spaces. Thanks to this commitment, Trust For Public Land, a non-profit organization focused on ensuring people have access to nature and the outdoors, has ranked Irvine in the top 10 among the nation’s 100 largest...

Irvine parks named among America’s best

As naturalist John Muir once said, everyone needs a place “where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.”. Irvine has many such places, with a vast park system that once again has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 – for the seventh consecutive year.
IRVINE, CA

