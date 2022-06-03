ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware wants to keep ticks from ruining summer fun

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and that means more time outdoors. But state...

Delaware River Striper Fishing

Delaware River Striper Fishing. I fish from a 17' tracker with a 30hp mercury jet motor. The water is crystal clear, in the 80's and at normal levels. How to catch striped bass on the delaware river part 1. 418 likes · 4 talking about this. Joined may 26, 2005 · 2,111 posts.
DELAWARE STATE
When You Love the Beach… and All That’s Within Reach

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotlighted the home and lifestyle options offered up north in New Castle County and around the middle of Delaware in Kent County. One thing that came to mind as I wrote about these two places is the fact that Delaware is a fairly small state. So regardless of where you live, you’re rarely more than a couple of hours away from great attractions beyond your backyard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Your 2022 Guide to Pride Month Events in Delaware

June is Pride Month, and there’s plenty to do around Delaware to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Saturday, June 4: Pride Month Kickoff Across the State. We’re kicking off the month of June by celebrating 25 years of Delaware Pride! The annual festival is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legislative Hall in Dover. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. All ages, genders and orientations are welcome to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Delaware. The day will be full of drag performances and other entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, a parade and fun for the whole family.
DELAWARE STATE
2 of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return

Two of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return next week. The Wilmington Greek Festival is back for its 47th year, offering online ordering and curbside pickup, which proved popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts Monday, June 6 and runs through June 11. St. Anthony’s Italian Festival starts the next day, Sunday, June 12, and this year will go cashless. Patrons ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Plastic bag ban for businesses other than restaurants coming on July 1

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is letting retailers and shoppers in the state know their bagging options are changing. Starting July 1, retail stores in Delaware, retail stores but not restaurants will no longer provide plastic bags at checkout. An updated plastic bag ban, passed by the Delaware General Assembly last year expands the 2019 ban to include all retail stores, regardless of size, and bans the distribution or sale of all plastic film carryout bags at checkout. The previous law excepted small non-chain stores from the mandate.
DELAWARE STATE
Wilmington council asks lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to neighbors' recreational standards

On Thursday night, Wilmington City Council members passed a resolution asking state-level lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to surrounding areas' hospitality industry standards, while aiding in COVID recovery. Resolution 22-01 encourages the General Assembly to specifically move legislation forward which would allow Wilmington bars to continue selling alcohol beyond...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
DOVER, DE
Salvage efforts complete following barge fire in Delaware Bay

PORT NORRIS, NJ. – The U.S. Coast Guard says their salvage operations following a barge fire in the Delaware Bay are complete. Sunday, the CMT Y NOT 6 was removed from shallow waters off the coast of New Jersey. Salvage experts and naval architects started developing the recovery plan after the fire was extinguished. The vessel’s stability and seaworthiness for transit were then determined.
Democrats Eye Host Of Gun Control Bills In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Democrat lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation outlawing the sale or possession of a wide variety of semi-automatic firearms and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm. The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions proposed with the support of Democrat Gov. John Carney. They come in the wake of recent mass shootings in Texas and New York that left more than 30 children and adults dead. Democrats also are pushing for fast passage of existing legislation to limit high-capacity magazines and to return control of criminal background checks for gun purchases to state law enforcement officials. They also plan to introduce legislation to hold firearm manufacturers and dealers liable for “reckless or negligent” actions that lead to gun violence.
DELAWARE STATE

Community Policy