(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.

4 DAYS AGO