The delinquency rate for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) took on its biggest decline of the year in March, according to new data from Trepp LLC. What Happened: Last month’s CMBS delinquency rate was 3.14%, a 37 basis points (bps) decline from April. The rate has been plummeting for 22 of the last 23 months, with only a brief uptick in late 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO