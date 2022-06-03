ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ohio's best coffee shop' Mom 'n' Em is opening its Madisonville location June 6

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

A few months after Camp Washington's Mom 'n 'Em Coffee & Wine announced a second location opening soon in Madisonville, the official first day open has finally been announced.

The new location on Whetsel Avenue will open June 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a social media post from brothers and co-founders Austin and Tony Ferrari.

"As we ponder through the memories of shop #1, the staff we have and have had, the building, the stresses, the anxiety, the meltdown, the literal shut down (COVID-19), we have been through so much (as with so many of our friends in our community)," the post reads. "But, to see this side and to see the light yet so bright ahead, it makes us so happy to know we can yet again let another seed grow into a beautiful life. That life we will know as Mom ‘n ‘Em Madisonville."

The Ferrari brothers first opened Mom 'n 'Em in 2019 as an homage to their mother, Theresa Ferrari, who can often be seen making lattes behind the counter. The spot is known for its Italian American-inspired coffees and light bites.

The Camp Washington location was recently named by Food and Wine as Ohio's best coffee shop .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Ohio's best coffee shop' Mom 'n' Em is opening its Madisonville location June 6

