ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Lexington 2 names new superintendent less than a month after former school chief resigned

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rOZl_0fzSHmjo00

Less than a month after a Midlands superintendent resigned, the school board has made an offer for a permanent replacement.

The Lexington 2 school board voted to offer the top job to Brenda Hafner at a specially-called meeting and job interview on Thursday.

Hafner was previously the chief of schools in Sumter County, and was a principal and administrator in Richland 2, where she started her career as a social studies teacher in 1998. Hafner went on to serve as principal at Blythewood middle and high schools before she took an assistant administrative post with the Sumter school district in 2018. She was a finalist for the superintendent’s job in Lexington 2 in 2020.

Hafner graduated from the University of South Carolina, earned a master’s in teaching from The Citadel, and a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to join the Lexington Two team,” Hafner said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting our stakeholders and working with the students, staff, parents, and community to take Lexington Two to the next level. I feel very strongly that if we work together to identify our priorities and hone in on best practices, nothing will be out of reach for the students of Lexington Two.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1agE_0fzSHmjo00
Brenda Hafner, the incoming superintendent in Lexington 2. Lexington 2 School District

“Our Board is excited to welcome Dr. Brenda Hafner to the Lexington Two family,” Board Chair Christina Rucker said. “Dr. Hafner has several strong characteristics that will be valuable to our school district. She is passionate about her work, and we are looking forward to what she will bring to Lex2.”

Hafner will be the permanent replacement for Nicholas Wade, who suddenly resigned as superintendent May 10 after just a year on the job and was replaced on an interim basis a day later by former superintendent Barry Bolen.

The Cayce-West Columbia school district is also awaiting the results of an audit into its grading practices for graduating seniors at Airport and Brookland-Cayce high schools.

Hafner’s start date with the district will be July 1.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Superintendent Molly Spearman to Endorse Kathy Maness as Next S.C. Schools Chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Superintendent Molly Spearman will announce her endorsement of former teacher, Kathy Maness on Monday, June 6. The endorsement will officially be announced at three press conferences in Horry, Charleston, and Richland. Maness is one of six Republican candidates running for S.C. Superintendent of Education in...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Education
Sumter County, SC
Government
City
Blythewood, SC
County
Sumter County, SC
Sumter County, SC
Education
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
Aiken Standard

Election Guide: Crowded field to determine next head of South Carolina's public schools

The most crowded field in the 2022 South Carolina primary elections is the race to determine the next superintendent of education. Six people are running for the Republican nomination: businessman Travis Bedson, Florence One Schools Trustee Bryan Chapman, Lexington teacher Kizzi Gibson, Greenville County Board of Education Trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, and the Palmetto Promise Institute's Ellen Weaver.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

West Columbia ambulance company offering paid EMT training

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking to change your career and become a first responder? One West Columbia company will pay people to train for it and guarantees them a job as an emergency medical technician after becoming certified. The opportunity offered by Medshore Ambulance aims to recruit more EMTs into...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Outfest Columbia underway in The Vista to kick off Pride Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — OutFest Columbia returned to The Vista to celebrate Pride Month this weekend. This year, Drag Queen Willow Pill took to the stage for the start of Pride Month in South Carolina. OutFest Columbia is an annual event that focuses on showcasing the LGBTQ+ community of Columbia. People that went said that it was a day filled with acceptance and appreciation.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Wade
swlexledger.com

District One names two new assistant principals at Pelion Elementary

Lexington, SC 06/02.2022 - On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of two educators to the position of Pelion Elementary School assistant principals. Callie Holman and Shirley Waldy will replace current PES assistant principals Casey Davis, who is transferring to Forts Pond Elementary and Stephen Deyo, who was promoted to Gilbert Elementary principal. These positions are effective July 1, 2022.
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Richland 2#Our Board
WCBD Count on 2

SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is close to getting land for a new veterans cemetery from a public utility. The State reports that Santee Cooper would donate 90 acres near its headquarters in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County under a plan approved by the state legislative panel that […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
wach.com

Former school district employee charged with tax evasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of tax evasion, according to the SC Department of Revenue. LOCAL FIRST | Woman shot at Columbia apartment complex. Officials say David Cortez Marshall Jr., 31, is accused of not reporting more than $1 million...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County Deputies warning recent grads of job scams

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is warning recent college graduates to be aware of employment scams. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Sheriff: Woman killed, children injured during SC graduation party shooting. Officials say not every posting or job recruiter is legit and that it...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kolomkobir.com

Loaded pistol found at Richland Northeast High School, student accused

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WES) – A student at Richland Northeast High School has been charged after officials found a loaded pistol in his backpack. A school resource officer was alerted via social media that a 15-year-old student was carrying a gun. When the SRO approached the student, he admitted to possession of the loaded pistol, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power.”. According to documents obtained by Live 5, Delisa Reynolds filed a complaint with the city’s Director of Human Resources in February 2022, and reported the city’s “hostile work environment” based on her adult son’s political opinions, and her age.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
443
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy