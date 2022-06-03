Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Tobyhanna

Pocono Mountain Regional Police have confirmed that a motor vehicle crash in Tobyhanna led to a fatality on Thursday evening, and are asking for the public's assistance with the investigation.

According to a release from PMRPD, officers were dispatched to State Route 196 and Kilmer Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at 8:38 p.m. on June 2, where they discovered the operator of the motorcycle, Jose Rodriguez, 39, of Tobyhanna, deceased.

The initial investigation and witness accounts showed that Rodriguez was traveling north on State Route 196 when he passed another northbound vehicle, entering the southbound lane and losing control as his motorcycle went into a wobble. Rodriguez then struck the pickup truck driven by Rando Ramirez, 42, also of Tobyhanna, and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police conducted the investigation. Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, Coolbaugh Twp. Fire Dept. and the Monroe County Coroners Office assisted police at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.