Tobyhanna, PA

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Tobyhanna

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
Pocono Mountain Regional Police have confirmed that a motor vehicle crash in Tobyhanna led to a fatality on Thursday evening, and are asking for the public's assistance with the investigation.

According to a release from PMRPD, officers were dispatched to State Route 196 and Kilmer Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at 8:38 p.m. on June 2, where they discovered the operator of the motorcycle, Jose Rodriguez, 39, of Tobyhanna, deceased.

The initial investigation and witness accounts showed that Rodriguez was traveling north on State Route 196 when he passed another northbound vehicle, entering the southbound lane and losing control as his motorcycle went into a wobble. Rodriguez then struck the pickup truck driven by Rando Ramirez, 42, also of Tobyhanna, and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police conducted the investigation. Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, Coolbaugh Twp. Fire Dept. and the Monroe County Coroners Office assisted police at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

LehighValleyLive.com

Chevy SUV crashes onto porch of Phillipsburg home

Emergency personnel responded early Monday afternoon after an SUV slammed sideways into a porch in the 600 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg. The black Chevrolet Tahoe with a rear New Jersey license plate ended up on the porch of the home and nearly on top of the natural gas meter. The meter was later removed, according to a report from the scene.
Times News

Companies respond to Lake Harmony fire

Fire companies from several departments responded to a dwelling fire Sunday morning in Kidder Township. The fire was reported around 9 a.m. at 1083 Westwood Villas near Lake Harmony. The incident began as a stove fire. Fire companies were on scene for an hour. The occupants managed to escape the flames.
LAKE HARMONY, PA
WBRE

One dead after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Monroe County. According to police, the crash happened in the area of Route 196 and Kilmer Road around 8:30 on Thursday night. Police say that 39-year-old Jose Rodriguez Sr. passed a car and traveled into the opposite […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 196 in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said. Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

AR-15 stolen from owner’s home in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a stolen AR-15 in Ridgebury Township on May 17. Investigators said a black Colt Match Target AR-15 was stolen from a residence on Gee Road in Bradford County sometime between April 24 and May 3. If you have any information regarding […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
