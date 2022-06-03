What to do if you're experiencing gender discrimination in Utah

As an advocate for women and girls in Utah, I often get emails and calls from women who believe they are experiencing gender discrimination at work and don’t know how to move forward. Some just end up quitting their jobs and move to workplaces with better cultures for women, but many love the work they do and want to stay—but don’t want to continue to experience discrimination. Since I’m neither a lawyer nor an employment law expert, I asked my team at the Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) to do some research that would provide some basic guidance for women, supervisors, and male allies on recommendations for people experiencing gender discrimination.

Basically, according to law, employers cannot discriminate based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or pregnancy status. Importantly, federal law applies to employers with 15 or more employees. Among other requirements, formal claims alleging discriminatory behaviors in hiring, termination, compensation, or promotion practices must include clear and demonstrable examples of how unequal treatment has negatively impacted the “terms and conditions” of your employment.

While most of us understand that sexual harassment is when someone uses unwanted sexual behavior that creates a hostile work environment, gender discrimination is not as well understood, but just because it can be less aggressive doesn’t mean it’s not as harmful. So let’s first define what illegal gender discrimination looks like. Here are a few examples:

• Not being hired or promoted because of your gender.

• Being evaluated or criticized based on traditional gender stereotypes (e.g., a woman being told she is "aggressive" for asserting herself, comments on appearance or lack of "feminine" qualities).

• Being paid less than a man with fewer qualifications in a similar or less demanding position.

• Experiencing differences in treatment due to pregnancy or breastfeeding.

• Retaliating against charges of gender discrimination.

Once you’ve identified how your work is using your gender as an impediment, it is critical to document the instances of discrimination carefully--no matter how you choose to move forward. Hence, once an incident of discrimination occurs, document it. Write down the date of the event, any present individuals, and as much detail and context as possible. You should also review and note your employers’ written policies against gender discrimination. Remember to keep a file on all relevant emails, IMs, and text messages related to the situation. Also, ask any present witnesses if they feel comfortable writing a brief statement attesting to the incident or incidents. Finally, consider recording conversations with your HR representative or managers. Under Utah law, you do not need to disclose to the other party that you are recording them if you are an active participant in the conversation (as opposed to a silent observer).

And speak out! It is important along the way to talk to others about your experience. You have the right to communicate openly about situations that feel discriminatory. You can report discrimination to your boss and/or HR manager. If possible, ensure your complaint is in writing or send a follow-up email after a verbal conversation. You can discuss filing an official complaint of discrimination with a legal expert and you can consider submitting a claim with the Utah Labor Commission for a final review. Additional details can also be found at equalrights.org, utahcriminallaw.net, or laborcommission.utah.gov/.

Although I really love to work on the positive side of women’s leadership development—and there is so much to celebrate—I will always advocate to root out behaviors and attitudes that harm women and hold them back. I’ve found that bias and discrimination of various kinds can negatively impact women’s progress in so many ways. As we consider ways to positively impact more girls, women, and families in our state, we must simultaneously ensure that our workplaces have cultures where everyone can thrive. Creating a more inclusive state where everyone feels seen and safe is more important than ever before.

Susan R. Madsen, Ed.D., is the Inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership and director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, Utah State University.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: What to do if you're experiencing gender discrimination in Utah