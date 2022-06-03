ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What to do if you're experiencing gender discrimination in Utah

By Susan R. Madsen
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago

As an advocate for women and girls in Utah, I often get emails and calls from women who believe they are experiencing gender discrimination at work and don’t know how to move forward. Some just end up quitting their jobs and move to workplaces with better cultures for women, but many love the work they do and want to stay—but don’t want to continue to experience discrimination. Since I’m neither a lawyer nor an employment law expert, I asked my team at the Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) to do some research that would provide some basic guidance for women, supervisors, and male allies on recommendations for people experiencing gender discrimination.

Basically, according to law, employers cannot discriminate based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or pregnancy status. Importantly, federal law applies to employers with 15 or more employees. Among other requirements, formal claims alleging discriminatory behaviors in hiring, termination, compensation, or promotion practices must include clear and demonstrable examples of how unequal treatment has negatively impacted the “terms and conditions” of your employment.

While most of us understand that sexual harassment is when someone uses unwanted sexual behavior that creates a hostile work environment, gender discrimination is not as well understood, but just because it can be less aggressive doesn’t mean it’s not as harmful. So let’s first define what illegal gender discrimination looks like. Here are a few examples:

• Not being hired or promoted because of your gender.

• Being evaluated or criticized based on traditional gender stereotypes (e.g., a woman being told she is "aggressive" for asserting herself, comments on appearance or lack of "feminine" qualities).

• Being paid less than a man with fewer qualifications in a similar or less demanding position.

• Experiencing differences in treatment due to pregnancy or breastfeeding.

• Retaliating against charges of gender discrimination.

Once you’ve identified how your work is using your gender as an impediment, it is critical to document the instances of discrimination carefully--no matter how you choose to move forward. Hence, once an incident of discrimination occurs, document it. Write down the date of the event, any present individuals, and as much detail and context as possible. You should also review and note your employers’ written policies against gender discrimination. Remember to keep a file on all relevant emails, IMs, and text messages related to the situation. Also, ask any present witnesses if they feel comfortable writing a brief statement attesting to the incident or incidents. Finally, consider recording conversations with your HR representative or managers. Under Utah law, you do not need to disclose to the other party that you are recording them if you are an active participant in the conversation (as opposed to a silent observer).

And speak out! It is important along the way to talk to others about your experience. You have the right to communicate openly about situations that feel discriminatory. You can report discrimination to your boss and/or HR manager. If possible, ensure your complaint is in writing or send a follow-up email after a verbal conversation. You can discuss filing an official complaint of discrimination with a legal expert and you can consider submitting a claim with the Utah Labor Commission for a final review. Additional details can also be found at equalrights.org, utahcriminallaw.net, or laborcommission.utah.gov/.

Although I really love to work on the positive side of women’s leadership development—and there is so much to celebrate—I will always advocate to root out behaviors and attitudes that harm women and hold them back. I’ve found that bias and discrimination of various kinds can negatively impact women’s progress in so many ways. As we consider ways to positively impact more girls, women, and families in our state, we must simultaneously ensure that our workplaces have cultures where everyone can thrive. Creating a more inclusive state where everyone feels seen and safe is more important than ever before.

Susan R. Madsen, Ed.D., is the Inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership and director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, Utah State University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS2cg_0fzSHkyM00

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: What to do if you're experiencing gender discrimination in Utah

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How overturning Roe v. Wade would impact Utah's abortion exceptions

The exceptions in Utah's abortion ban won't actually protect patients in most medical complications if Roe v. Wade is overturned, doctors and legal experts say. Driving the news: Utah's ban includes language that may make it impossible for most patients to claim an exemption to the state’s potential law. The ban would take effect this summer pending a final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Utah tightens up on liquor laws even more, hurting local businesses

Utah is home to some incredible homegrown distilleries, including Waterpocket Distillery, Holystone Distilling, and Hammer Spring Distillers. However, an AI inventory sales system—which makes inventory decisions based on sales trends and favors some of the cheapest, most widely available liquors and boxed wines produced by global players—makes it hard for local distilleries to compete for precious real estate on liquor store shelves.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
ksl.com

FTC files lawsuit to block Utah health care merger

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Trade Commission announced on Thursday that it is filing a lawsuit and an administrative complaint against a Utah health care merger. HCA Healthcare, known as MountainStar Healthcare in Utah, announced it had acquired Steward Health Care System's five Utah hospitals in September. The FTC, however, is attempting to stop the merger that it says would eliminate competition in the Wasatch Front region.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Gender Stereotypes#Gender Identity#Gender Issues#What To Do#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Uwlp
suindependent.com

Utah On Top Again

The beat goes on. Utah and a number of its leading cities, including two here in Southern Utah, have been rated best in the nation in economic performance. Adding to that, the state’s response to the COVID pandemic is also rated as best in the nation. Start with our...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLChamber: Utah has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As a means to help residents and local business owners understand where Utah’s economy stands, the Salt Lake Chamber’s (SLChamber) Roadmap to Prosperity Coalition teamed up with Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute to update the Economic Dashboard with last month’s data.  “Utah’s high labor force participation and economic diversity continue […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s, Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt your new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ksl.com

Cougar videos, sightings in Utah, the West increase with growth, drought

SALT LAKE CITY — A mountain lion strolled into a California school on Wednesday morning and cozied up next to the desk in Jose Perez's English language classroom. Students and staff at Pescadero High School were unharmed, and according to the Half Moon Bay Review, signs reading "I like cats" and "save the cougar" started appearing in the hallway. By the end of the day, wildlife officials transported the 40-pound cub to the Oakland Zoo for a medical inspection.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah religious leaders say 'no more' to deaths from gun violence

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah religious leaders lit candles at First Baptist Church while naming recent mass shooting victims from Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Between each name they quietly said, "No more." The religious leaders from various faiths on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Center Square

Utah families want judge to declare state's transgender ban unconstitutional

(The Center Square) - Two Utah families are asking a judge to decide a ban on transgender athletes in sports passed by lawmakers is unconstitutional. The ban "cannot survive constitutional scrutiny and it endangers transgender children," said Christine Durham, former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and senior counsel at Wilson Sonsini, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights are also representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in Utah's Third Judicial Court District, according to a news release from the ACLU.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
kmyu.tv

Utah districts spend millions on school security

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Education is the single largest item in the Utah state budget, but even with millions going towards funding budgets are historically tight. In the wake of yet another school shooting, the debate about how much to spend is back. The 2News Crisis in...
gastronomicslc.com

Do you know about this new Utah bagel business? You will soon..

I’ll preface the entirety of the following article by saying only a madman would pronounce something, “the real deal”, “legitimate”, or “the best”. This axiom is especially true to BBQ, burgers, pizza, and also, bagels. Some would proclaim these perplexingly complex discs of dough are only viable using water trundled through NYC’s network of pipes and valves. Some would also clearly never have heard of a variety of devices that exist to mimic city-level water, but lets not get into that.
UTAH STATE
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

627
Followers
660
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy