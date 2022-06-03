Myrtle Beach airport adds another dog to stress-relief canine team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach International Airport has added another good girl to help travelers have a good flight.

Freyja and her handler, Kara, are the newest member of the Pups Easing Travel Stress (P.E.T.S. for short) team, according to a social media post from the airport.

The PETS team was introduced last year as a way to use therapy dogs to help travels relax. Other pups on the team include Orio and Quint.

Freyja the Dalmatian will be heading to the terminals soon.

