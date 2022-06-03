USMNT vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The USA will play their second friendly in a week, facing off versus Uruguay in the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. This will be an interesting game between two sides that will play in the 2022 World Cup. As their qualifying cycles are done, there will be no competitive games to play until the World Cup rolls around, so it will be a contested game. Both of the teams played a game midweek and both won with the same scoreline, 3-0. Uruguay beat Mexico, while the US bested Morocco. Now, these two squads will test each other in one potentially great game. We have all the info for Sunday’s matchup between the USMNT and Uruguay, including how to watch the game, start time, and a prediction.

2 DAYS AGO