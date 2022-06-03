ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT vs Uruguay: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broadcast details, team news, and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction

The USA will play their second friendly in a week, facing off versus Uruguay in the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. This will be an interesting game between two sides that will play in the 2022 World Cup. As their qualifying cycles are done, there will be no competitive games to play until the World Cup rolls around, so it will be a contested game. Both of the teams played a game midweek and both won with the same scoreline, 3-0. Uruguay beat Mexico, while the US bested Morocco. Now, these two squads will test each other in one potentially great game. We have all the info for Sunday’s matchup between the USMNT and Uruguay, including how to watch the game, start time, and a prediction.
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Uruguay odds, picks, prediction: Proven soccer insider reveals best bets for June 5, 2022

A pair of World Cup teams coming off impressive victories square off Sunday when the United States Men's National Team hosts Uruguay in an international friendly. The United States took on Morocco in Cincinnati on Wednesday night and came away with a 3-0 win, while Uruguay won by the same score Thursday night in Phoenix. At World Cup 2022, team USA is part of a group that also includes England, Wales and Iran, while Uruguay is grouped with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. The teams have met twice in official matches, with La Celeste winning one and the other ending in a 1-1 draw. The USMNT has a 2-3-1 edge overall, with the last a 1-1 draw in a 2019 friendly in St. Louis.
FIFA
FOX Sports

USMNT playing free and loose ahead of huge test vs. Uruguay

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Watching the U.S. men’s national team dismantle a quality, World Cup-bound Moroccan squad in its first match since punching its ticket to Qatar 2022 in March, one thing stood out beyond the eye-popping 3-0 result. The USMNT played free. We didn’t see much of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Uruguay#Morocco#Live Stream
The Independent

Hungary vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England begin their Uefa Nations League campaign on Saturday, as they take on Hungary in Group A3.With Germany and Italy the other nations in the quartet, this would be nominally seen as the easiest encounter on offer, but where it was supposed to be behind closed doors, the Hungarian FA have opted to allow 30,000 schoolchildren in to witness the clash.FOLLOW LIVE! England vs Hungary in Nations LeagueAs four games will be played in quick succession, changes to line-ups and personnel are expected to be commonplace, meaning everyone in the squad should have at least the chance of involvement over...
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT vs. Uruguay in three moments

The U.S. men’s national team battled Uruguay to a scruffy, scrappy 0-0 draw in Kansas City Sunday night. And we do mean “battled,” as La Celeste brought their traditional intensity at Children’s Mercy Park, and the USMNT matched them tackle for tackle in that department. What neither team brought was clinical finishing, with Jesús Ferreira and Edinson Cavani both missing golden chances. Multiple other players sent inviting chances right at goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Fernando Muslera, resulting in a scoreless draw that both teams will feel like they could have won. Here are the three most noteworthy moments from this one: Ferreira leaves...
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Uruguay 3 things to watch: USA team speed, the possession battle, Diego Alonso focus on a target man

Results in international friendlies really mean next to nothing. Throw the final score out the window, because it teaches us zero. Just look back to prior United States men's national team matches, and it's easy to see. The U.S. beat Germany a year before the Europeans won the 2014 World Cup, and then the Americans were absolutely dominated in the round of 16 in that competition by Belgium and fortunate to only lose by a goal. The U.S. then drew Portugal, drew eventual World Cup champions France, beat Germany, Mexico and the Netherlands leading up to a 2018 World Cup where they didn't even qualify. These results have no impact on what's to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

UAE vs. Australia live stream: World Cup qualifying prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

Two spots remain open at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and United Arab Emirates and Australia will meet on Tuesday in Qatar looking to keep their hopes alive. The two Asian confederation teams battle in the fourth round of qualification, with the winner advancing to face Peru next week in the intercontinental playoff. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
SOCCER
90min

How to watch MLS during the international break

The international break continues this week but that doesn't put a stop to the action in Major League Soccer. The Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 at BC Place on Saturday in the only game of last week. But things will get a little busier from here, with three more matches coming over the weekend before getting stuck into some midweek action.
MLS
90min

90min

596
Followers
4K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy