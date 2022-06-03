ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Burgers with Buck visits Brookhaven's Haven Restaurant and Bar

By Buck Lanford
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upscale neighborhood eatery has been putting...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecitymenus.com

Thomas Crossroads Welcomes Crust & Craft

Crust and Craft in Newnan is now open and is already turning heads in a positive way. With Italian-styled brick oven pizzas, craft beer and homemade cocktails, Crust and Craft is revolutionizing the dining scene in Newnan. The legendary pizza place was originally started in McDonough and has had the location at Thomas Crossroads open since the beginning of May.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gang shooting suspect armed with extended magazine arrested in Sandy Springs restaurant, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police said a man arrested in Sandy Springs was wanted for a gang-related shooting in Atlanta and found with a handgun and extended magazine. The Sandy Springs Police Department said Tanquevioius Lucan was wanted for aggravated assault in Atlanta and also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to Stone Mountain Park’s 5 can’t-miss events

Stone Mountain Park, which surrounds the largest exposed mass of granite in the world, is one of Atlanta’s most enduring landmarks and tourist attractions. The park features 3,200 acres of geology, land and history, including the iconic Stone Mountain, which displays the controversial memorial carving depicting three Confederate heroes of the Civil War −Confederate President Jefferson Davis, General Robert E. Lee and Lt. General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Brookhaven, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Brookhaven, GA
Lifestyle
nomadlawyer.org

Sandy Springs: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Sandy Springs offers more ways to experience American culture, history and landscapes. You’ll be able to see more than the average tourist thanks. to its central location near the Civil War historic sites of Atlanta, Marietta, and Kennesaw. Sandy Springs is located just north of Atlanta. The city is...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The history of Chick-fil-A: From small diner to fast-food giant closed on Sunday

Long before Chick-fil-A became known for its solid customer service and closed-on-Sunday stance, the restaurant rose from humble beginnings as a small diner outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Over 75 years later, it’s become one of the largest family-owned restaurant chains in the U.S. Chick-fil-A has also been named the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Hamburger#Food Drink#Haven Restaurant
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox5atlanta.com

AR-15 sales skyrocket at metro Atlanta store in response to gun control fears

SMYRNA, Ga. - A major Georgia gun store has sold three times its typical number of AR-15 rifles. It is the high-velocity gun linked to recent mass shootings including the one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eric Wallace, of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, says sales ticked up 10...
Lifewnikk

Lawrenceville, GA Apartment List | $987 and up

Living in Lawrenceville, Ga. Located in Gwinnette County and located northeast of the downtown district, Lawrenceville, Ga. is a highly rated suburb for many reasons, which include highly rated public schools, unique shops, and fine dining. This suburb is also full of historical gems that have been around for years, such as the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. While all of these qualities are fantastic, Lawrenceville is one of the rare suburbs that is actually full of affordable apartment complexes, which is why a lot of young people on the rise relocate here.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Helen, GA

One of the finest ways to find your perfect travel destination is by choosing a location that offers the best of both worlds. It should be someplace amidst the serenity of nature, between the mountains, but also somewhere with the prettiest buildings and streets to give you the quintessential town-like feel.
HELEN, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, GA Best Rated Nail Salons

Nail art has played a huge role in history, and in 2022, a person's nail art can be seen as a way of showing their personality, and there are so many different ways for a person to wear their nails. Coffin shaped, stiletto shaped, rounded, and basic square shaped nails are just a few of the options that one can have. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the way that they like their nails done. Some people enjoy the basic colors such as white or black, and others enjoy more of a pop in colors such as neon orange or maybe even rainbow. Atlanta, luckily, has a countless number of nail stylists that are always available for booking, whether that be someone who works in a nail salon, or does work in the comfort of their own homes.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot to death in College Park gas station parking lot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - College Park police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station overnight. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m. they were called to a Chevron gas station on the 5100 block of Old National Highway. At the scene, investigators found the victim in a parking lot...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cherokee deputy frees baby deer trapped in fence

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A fawn is back with its mother after a Cherokee County deputy rescued it on Saturday. The sheriff’s office says someone noticed on Saturday afternoon that the fawn was stuck in a fence behind a home off of Wiley Bridge Road in Woodstock and contacted them to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy