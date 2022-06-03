ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County to consider settlement in Bitcoin mine lawsuit

By Jeff Keeling, Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners will meet Thursday to consider settling the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge over a Bitcoin mine in Limestone.

At least one person who lives near the facility said he hopes one non-negotiable for the county is the same thing the lawsuit seeks — the mine’s departure from its current location.

PREVIOUS: Washington County lawsuit seeks restraining order to shut down Bitcoin mine

“I don’t want to … stir the pot anymore, it just needs to go,” New Salem Baptist Church Pastor Craig Ponder told News Channel 11 Friday as the mine hummed in the background at its quieter “peak power” output level.

“There’s just too many other places where it would not impact people’s lives like this one’s doing.”

“I hope settlement doesn’t mean, ‘here’s some money but we’re still gonna be operating.'”

Craig Ponder on a potential settlement in a Bitcoin mine lawsuit

A public notice says commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. to “consider potential settlement of litigation known generally as “Washington County, Tennessee v. BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.” The suit in Washington County Chancery Court seeks a shutdown of the mine for allegedly violating zoning regulations and operating without a permit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXaxY_0fzSGXz400
New Salem Baptist Church Pastor Craig Ponder said any fair settlement in the lawsuit over Red Dog Technologies’ Bitcoin mine in his community needs to include an end to the mine operating there. (WJHL Photo)

Thursday’s meeting at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center will include an executive session, presumably with county attorney Allyson Wilkinson. Commissioners will deliberate in an open session about whether to accept the settlement.

A settlement approved by all parties could end a long-running dispute over the Red Dog Technologies operation adjacent to the Phipps substation in the New Salem community. Rows of metal buildings containing high-powered computer equipment there use massive amounts of electricity to solve complex mathematical equations — the objective being to make money by certifying transactions of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and to “mine” new Bitcoins.

Fans that keep the computer equipment from overheating have produced high noise levels, which led to neighbors’ complaints starting around April 2021. Following several months of back and forth between BrightRidge, Red Dog and the county commission that included Red Dog spending about $500,000 in noise mitigation efforts, commissioners sued in November.

“I think Red Dog has done all they can do with the sound mitigation. By their own testimony they’ve done the research on the fans and the blades and they’ve built the wall, they’ve done the interior stuff,” Ponder said. “If this is the best it’s going to get, it needs to go.”

The lawsuit claims Red Dog’s operation constitutes an unapproved use in the A-3 (agriculture business) zoning district and that Red Dog didn’t get a permit prior to beginning operations in late 2020.

In March, Chancellor John Rambo ruled the operation does violate zoning regulations, but BrightRidge and Red Dog attorneys were set to argue that it shouldn’t be forced to shut down anyway due to actions by the county prior to its startup. A full trial is currently set for July 11-13.

PREVIOUS: Judge rules Bitcoin mine violates zoning laws but allows appeal

Ponder said his first reaction to the potential settlement was anxiety.

“When I hear settlement, I know settlement means we don’t want to go to court, but I hope settlement doesn’t mean ‘here’s some money but we’re still gonna be here still operating,'” Ponder said. “That’s my fear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KO2Kx_0fzSGXz400
A BrightRidge substation, left, feeds power to the Bitcoin mine that is the utility’s biggest electricity consumer. (WJHL Photo)

The shoe could fall on favorable ground, though. And Kent Harris, the commissioner representing New Salem, said he wouldn’t support a solution that falls short of the mine’s shutdown at its current location.

“At this point I don’t have any more information than the general public does about what it could be,” Harris said. “Definitely interested in hearing what it is, but if it’s not an offer to shut the mine down my vote’s gonna be ‘no,’ because I think that we’ll win in court and I think that the people down there deserve to have that thing shut down.”

Fellow commissioner Freddie Malone said he’s hopeful the proposal will be something all sides can see at least a partial win. He said he regretted that the commission found it necessary to sue to enforce the county’s zoning laws.

“Litigation is never the best use of taxpayer resources, but it was unfortunately necessary to protect the county’s citizens,” Malone said. “So I am eager to learn more about a proposed resolution that would avoid years of litigation.”

County commissioner voted unanimously to order the mine shut down and then to sue when BrightRidge and Red Dog didn’t comply. Harris said commissioners and county attorney Allyson Wilkinson have shown “strong resolve” but he agreed with Malone that reaching a resolution in court could take a long time.

“If this agreement is to shut that facility down that would definitely be a win for us to get it over with,” Harris said. “I’d like to see it shut down now for the residents in Limestone to have a quiet summer. They could go out, sit on their porch, enjoy themselves without having to listen to the humming of a Bitcoin mine.”

PREVIOUS: BrightRidge offered Bitcoin mine operator $100,000 incentive, said noise wouldn’t be issue

If the settlement ended up including a shutdown of the Red Dog’s New Salem operation, Ponder said residents would likely be very happy.

“We’ve always wanted that to happen,” Ponder said. “And that would be the ideal outcome. Prayerfully, that’s what a lot of folks here are hoping for. I hate to be so heavy-handed and say that’s the only settlement that we would accept. We have to accept (any settlement), but we don’t have to like it.”

Ponder said the operation remains a topic of conversation in the surrounding community “all the time.”

“We know for a fact from a couple of cases it’s impacted some real estate deals, some deals that have fell through because folks when they hear that they’re not going to buy the property.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zjjk_0fzSGXz400
The Washington County, Tenn. Commission will consider a settlement June 9 of its lawsuit that seeks shutdown of this Bitcoin mine in Limestone, Tenn. (WJHL Photo)

Ponder said about when the summer sun is going down, the usage kicks up to its maximum load of 25,000 megawatts. When the complaints first began in spring 2021, BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said Red Dog had become the utility’s biggest customer literally overnight. All that power consumption gets Red Dog’s 1,000-plus mining rigs cooking inside their metal buildings and the fans kick into gear.

“Just the other night my wife and I were outside and depending on the humidity, depending on how hot it is, those things you can still hear them. They still rumble rumble rumble. It’s become, I hate to say it, almost a part of life now and it’s not gone away. It’s still a very real problem.”

News Channel 11 requested information from BrightRidge Friday morning regarding what path would be required for its approval of any proposed settlement. The utility had not responded as of late afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

Virginia county moves, rededicates Confederate monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker honors local Civil War generals. The other is a statue of a soldier holding a rifle. TV station WCYB reports the dedication included an honor guard and a gun salute. Many communities across Virginia have been removing Confederate monuments since the General Assembly gave them the ability to do so in 2020.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

New clients, new jobs — ACT adding 350 jobs in Kingsport, 300 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) will add 650 total jobs to its Tri-Cities workforce and fill an empty call center as the company opens new “inbound contact centers” in Kingsport and Bristol. “These are new projects serving new clients of ACT,” NETWORKS-Sullivan County CEO Clay Walker told News Channel 11 Monday. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bikers ride over 100 miles to raise funds for Ukraine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two bicyclists rode their bikes from East Tennessee to North Carolina in an effort to raise $5,000 for Ukraine. John Redmond and Steve Wheeler started at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, where they are members, and rode their bikes over 100 miles to Lake Junaluska in North […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Committee gives nod to Ashe Street courthouse deed transfer

Work to transfer ownership of the historic Ashe Street Courthouse from Washington County to Johnson City’s control has taken a significant step. Members of Washington County’s County-Owned Property Committee voted Thursday to send a resolution to county commissioners on July 27 that would deed the “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe Street to the city of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limestone, TN
State
Tennessee State
Washington County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Limestone, TN
Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
WJHL

Johnson City Commission approves trash fee increase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trash pick-up for customers in Johnson City and some in Washington County will cost slightly more due to inflation. Customers within city limits will now pay $13 a month, a $2 increase. Customers in the county will pay $18 per month, up $1. Johnson City commissioners approved the fee hike […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Loudon County doctor loses medical license

Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Confederate statues re-dedicated at new park

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two Confederate statues in Washington County, Virginia are the start of a new veterans memorial park. At a Friday dedication, organizers told News Channel 11 that the June 3 date was significant because the statues had originally been dedicated 140 years prior on the same date. “Our great ancestors dedicated this […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#County Commission#Politics Local#Web3 Policy#New Salem Baptist Church#News Channel 11#Red Dog Technologies
Johnson City Press

Leon Humphrey announces candidacy for Carter County mayor

ELIZABETHTON — The son of a former Carter County mayor has announced his candidacy for mayor in the August general election. Leon Humphrey is running as an independent candidate against two other candidates, Republican Patty Woodby and independent Devon Buck. Humphrey is 27 and works as a security supervisor...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Bristol, Va. intermediate school

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Southwest Virginia on Monday to help break ground on a new school within the Bristol Virginia Public School System. According to Superintendent Keith Perrigan, this project has been in the works for over two decades. He said it became one of his main missions back in 2017, […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Free dental clinic available in Kingsport June 6-7

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — In an effort to expand dental care across East Tennessee, a university teamed up with local non-profits to host a two-day free dental clinic in Kingsport. Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine (LMU-CDM) teamed up with Appalachian Miles for Smiles and Health Wagon to host the free dental clinic Monday, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
newstalk987.com

A South Knox County Club is Ordered Closed by a Judge

A South Knox County strip club is ordered closed by a Judge. A court order from Judge Steve Sword has closed The Ball following several criminal instances according to District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Filings show that shootings, fights, homicide and other violent behavior were commonplace at the club.
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee state representative talks about the importance of redistricting

ROGERSVILLE — Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, spoke to the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce about the importance of redistricting during the chamber’s May 26 meeting. Hicks was appointed to be a coordinator for West Tennessee on the redistricting committee in the House of Representatives. Redistricting is the process...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy