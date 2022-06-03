ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Beartooth Highway to remain temporarily closed

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartooth Highway, east of Yellowstone National Park between Red Lodge and Cooke City, will remain closed temporarily due to hazardous winter conditions. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

FWP selects new NW Montana regional supervisor

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks selected Lee Anderson as the new northwest Montana regional supervisor. Anderson started the role on June 4 upon the retirement of Jim Williams, the previous supervisor for Region 1. His career with FWP started in 1996 as a warden trainee in...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Road work to begin on Highway 200 east of Bonner

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will start work on Montana Highway 200 east of the Bonner interchange this week. Crews are doing a final chip seal and paint work on about 3 1/2 miles along the Blackfoot River between Potomac and Bonner.
BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
City
Cooke City-silver Gate, MT
City
Missoula, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Woman missing, 4 rescued after Montana rafting accident

COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A search has been suspended for a 44-year-old woman who is missing after a weekend rafting accident on a fast-running river in south-central Montana, Stillwater County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Three adults and a child were rescued. They were not injured, said Undersheriff Randy E. Smith. The...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
NBCMontana

Beartooth Pass remains closed Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Beartooth Pass remains closed Monday morning. Snow over Memorial Day weekend created dangerous avalanche conditions and blocked the road. Yellowstone National Park reports that plows are working their way through 4-6 feet of snow that need to be cleared. Montana Department of Transportation has not announced...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beartooth Hwy#Weather#Beartooth Highway#Yellowstone National Park
NBCMontana

Photo Gallery: Western Montana Sunrise

MISSOULA, Mont. — This morning, a gorgeous sunrise across Western Montana was captured in many photos. See a cool sunrise or sunset? Send us your photos to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Grizzly euthanized North Fork of Flathead River

KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks euthanized a grizzly bear in the North Fork area of the Flathead River after the bear became habituated to people and frequented homes in the area. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana’s Largest Mountain Bike Park is Truly Epic

Montana is a great place for a wide variety of outdoor activities. Mountain biking is extremely popular in Montana and a mountain bike park opening soon in Big Sky will feature over 50 miles of trails for mountain bikers of all skill levels to explore. The mountain biking trails at...
NBCMontana

Scattered showers today across western Montana

FLOOD ADVISORY until 6PM Tuesday for Ravalli County along the Bitterroot River, especially near Bell Crossing and Victor. Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. Scattered showers/thundershowers are expected today across western Montana. Showers will continue to produce brief heavy rain at times, mainly through sunset. A few isolated showers will linger tonight.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Flathead Beacon

Above Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana this Summer

As the Flathead Valley’s cool spring continues into June, water supply specialists with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are forecasting above normal streamflows in northwest Montana as spring runoff continues. Eric Larson, a hydrologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, says the west side of the...
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Craft Brewery in Montana Has Stiff Competition

If there is one thing Montanans are passionate about, it's definitely who has the best beer in the state. Everyone has their favorite and will fight for them every day. Taste of Home made a list of the Best Craft Beer From Every State, and for Montana's choice, some folks might not be too happy. The brewery they chose is not lousy, but the issue is other breweries can challenge this title.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What’s With Making 12-Year-Olds Pay To Fish in Montana?

Why do twelve-year-olds have to pay to fish in Montana?. We're turning them into little democrats showing them that the government owns the fish and you have to pay them to catch them. All kidding aside really, a twelve-year-old should not have to pay to fish in Montana. I wonder...
NBCMontana

Tracking a few showers, warming temperatures

A few scattered showers, possibly a thundershower for northwest Montana today. The rest of western Montana will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to warm heading into the next several days, even though tomorrow there will be cloud cover and a chance for showers/thundershowers. The best chance for these will be across southwest Montana in the evening hours tomorrow, but it won't be a complete washout. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 70s.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy