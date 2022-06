The Warriors made a lot of changes heading into their Game 2 matchup against the Celtics on Sunday night but an increased level of physicality was chief among them. Jaylen Brown was one of those impacted the most by those adjustments as Draymond Green ended up guarding the athletic wing for the majority of the night. Brown started strong in the first quarter against the Warriors (13 points on 4-of-6 shooting) but found himself in a massive shooting slump the rest of the way. The sixth-year guard went just 1-of-11 from the field over the final three frames before finishing with 17 points as he battled foul trouble and Green’s physicality for the rest of the night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO