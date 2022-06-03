Penngrove Man Falls To His Death During Hike In Oregon
3 days ago
Novato, California – Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late thirties who was found unresponsive inside a burning house in Novato a week ago. John Matthew Turley, 39, was found by firefighters on the second floor of a second structure behind...
Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unconscious inside a burning home in Novato last week. John Matthew Turley was found by firefighters on the second floor of a secondary structure behind a home in the 1900 block of Center Road, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A motorist was arrested after a state Department of Transportation employee was killed in a hit-and-run crash along a Northern California highway, authorities said. Quanda McGadney, a Caltrans landscape maintenance worker, died at the scene of the crash Friday on westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville,...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., — Authorities were saddened today to announce that the search for a missing elderly Oregon man ended in tragedy when the 88-year-old victim and his missing quad were found at the bottom of a 300-foot embankment in Siskiyou County Wednesday afternoon, June 1. The victim, Zed...
BANDON, Ore. - Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 Cena helped apprehend an assault suspect in Bandon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office reports that at around 8:49 p.m., Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Police responded to a report of an assault on Rosa Road. The investigation revealed that a male...
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) Police in San Rafael said Sunday morning that they have reopened roads closed for several hours following a shooting the previous night. No details were released about the incident in the area of Medway Road near Mill Street. The location is about a block from Canal Street and San Rafael Creek.
BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said in a statement.
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Crews battled an electrical fire that damaged a home in Santa Rosa on Sunday morning,fire officials said. The blaze was reported about 8:51 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Shepp Court in the city's Roseland neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, the blaze was spreading up...
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
A wet road contributed to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 4:15 p.m. an SUV was northbound near the Harvard Avenue exit when the driver lost control on a curve. Heavy rain had been falling throughout the day. The vehicle impacted the dividing barrier between the north and south lanes. The SUV spun and hit the barrier again, coming to rest with the rear of the vehicle against the dividing barrier.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 37-year-old woman is dead and four other people are injured after a head-on crash involving a livestock trailer in Nevada County Saturday, the California Highway Patrol says. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the CHP were called to the scene of the deadly crash on...
Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 p.m. a passenger car was traveling west on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. The vehicle came to a curve but continued straight. The car left the west lane’s shoulder and came to rest in the ditch along the roadway.
You can’t help but respect the man. Who you might say? Del Norte. County has a new man at the helm in the Del Norte County Sheriff. Department, Sheriff Garrett Scott. In a brief but telling conversation. on a street corner in Crescent City during Friday’s Street Fair put...
TRONA, Calif. (AP) — The Navy has made public the identity of a pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Southern California desert last week. Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday afternoon when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona, Naval Air Forces said in a statement Sunday night. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
PORTLAND, Ore-- Saturday, June 4, sadly marks the 12-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman, but Oregon State Police aren't giving up hope. On Saturday, OSP stated that they "remain just as dedicated to this investigation as we did twelve years ago." The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, the...
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a swimmer who disappeared in the Sacramento River days ago was found Thursday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. That swimmer was identified as 19-year-old Damon Evans of Casa Grande, Arizona, the sheriff's office said. Dispatchers were called Sunday around 8:40 p.m....
COTATI, Calif. - Cotati officers said a woman accused of driving drunk, hit a patrol car and forced a police chase on Friday. The chase began when a man, who was attempting to pick up his child in a custody exchange, came into the Cotati Police Department saying the mother of the child was driving drunk, officials said.
