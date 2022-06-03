ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Friday, June 3, 2022

1069morefm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender won a pair of tickets to see Boy George & Culture Club will...

www.1069morefm.com

1069morefm.com

Monday, June 6, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender five free Primal Angus Thickburgers from Carl’s Jr. In conjunction with the release of “Jurassic: World Dominion!”, Carl’s Jr. is launching a new limited time only Primal menu!. Get ready to awaken your primal cravings at...
Nevada Appeal

Lacy J. Dalton sets area performances

Lacy J. Dalton, a Virginia City resident, will perform July 7 at Dangberg Ranch in Minden; at Robert Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno on July 9; at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City on July 24; and at the Cowboy Expo in Fallon on Sept. 9. Dalton continues to celebrate...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Late Night Swim returns to GSR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Late Night Swim returns to the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of summer. The parties are at the Infinity and Serenity Decks at the GSR pool. DJs are scheduled to perform. People must be 21 years old or older to enter....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Deer Park Celebrates 80 years in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Deer Park has been in the community since 1942, getting its name because quite literally there were deer running around this area before it became the park you see present day. Saturday morning marks the 80th year anniversary celebration for the historic site. “There are not...
SPARKS, NV
Reno, NV
Entertainment
City
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Food and Drink Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Food and Drink Week is happening right now, offering special dishes and drinks. Brennan Best from Local Food Group stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what diners can expect this week and at the inaugural Sparks Food and Drink Week coming up.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Dragon Lights Festival Returns to Reno

(Reno, Nev.) – The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, returns to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer. Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m. First enjoyed by an enthusiastic Reno audience in 2018, the event will feature more than 40 new displays. Tickets for the Festival will go on sale June 1 at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
RENO, NV
reportwire.org

SYNLawn Southern Nevada Announces Expansion to Reno

RENO, Nev., May 17, 2022 (Newswire.com) SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that SYNLawn Southern Nevada will now service both the Las Vegas and Reno areas. This expansion comes after years of success in the southern region in installing impressive synthetic grass projects.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Great Western Steam-up Features Days of Family Fun

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Great Western Steam Up – a four-day Fourth of July celebration planned July 1-4 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City – will not only give families a look back in history, but an opportunity to immerse themselves in it.
CARSON CITY, NV
Person
Boy George
KOLO TV Reno

Spanish Springs soccer player Ty Lake to play internationally

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A curious mind in kindergarten is now leading Spanish Springs soccer player Ty Lake halfway across the world, and it all started with his friend’s jersey. “What sport does that belong to?” Lake recalled of the interaction he had with his childhood friend. “He said...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for June 4 to 7, 2022

Walley’s Hot Springs: The hotel at the Springs is crowded with invalids and wonder seekers. The roads are good the whole way, and the table set well by Walley. Princely: Captain John Kelly was married to Miss Katie, daughter of A.F. Mackay. The captain, a mining man, presented his bride with a $50,000 U.S. Bond after the knot was tied. That’s a princely way of doing things, if one can.
CARSON CITY, NV
outsidemagazine

Reno Is Your Spring and Summer Gateway to the Sierra

The Reno area attracts outdoor enthusiasts in the winter because of its proximity to legendary Tahoe skiing at resorts that have become a household name, including Palisades Tahoe and Heavenly Mountain Resort. But winter isn’t the only time Reno provides incredible access to the mountains and high desert. Read on to see why Reno is the ultimate gateway city for spring and summer adventures in the Sierra Nevada.
RENO, NV
#Ballroom#Boy George Culture Club#Ticketmaster Com#American
nevadasportsnet.com

Giants legend Mike Krukow on life in Reno, his love of ball and teaming up to beat cancer

One out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday. There are about 40 new diagnoses of childhood cancer in Northern Nevada every year. In an effort to combat those staggering statistics, the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is staging the "Take a Swing at Childhood Cancer" event June 22 at the Reno Aces' Greater Nevada Field. The foundation strives to alleviate family's financial and emotional strain after every cancer diagnosis. Each year, the foundation provides support for roughly 120 families in Northern Nevada with a childhood cancer diagnosis.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local coffee shop asking for community support with second location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coffee N’ Comics is asking for the community’s help with opening it’s second location. Their goal is $20,000, money they plan to use for bar renovations, paint, and furniture. The coffee shop already has a location, just across the street from Reed High...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Nevada Appeal

Carson High Class of 2022 graduation: ‘Fun, intense, surreal’

Carson High School’s student body president Angelica Germain-Sanchez, 18, stakes her claim that the Class of 2022 was one of the best. “It was fun, it was intense and it was surreal,” she says of having to go to school during a pandemic. “But the fact that most of us made it shows how well we came together.”
CARSON CITY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Online training offered for gardeners

RENO – With spring under way, many Nevadans are gearing up to tool in their yards and getting that itch to get outside and garden. University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be offering two programs online for those interested in learning more about gardening in Nevada’s unique climates.
NEVADA STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Libertarian National Convention in Reno Features New Dogs, Old Tricks

Spend enough time in America’s biggest little city with over one-thousand Libertarians and you’ll start to understand why Johnny Cash shot a man in Reno just to watch him die. However, that would be a violation of the non-aggression principle –– commonly known as “the NAP” to Libertarians, who will also debate the topic ad nauseam until you’ll want to take one yourself. Every two years, the members of America’s biggest little political party engage in the usual shenanigans that make it the third largest in the nation, albeit a distant third. This year’s convention was held at the notable Nugget Casino Resort and featured divided factions, drama, spirited debates and just plain spirits to decide the party’s future. After all, Libertarians know plenty about nuggets, whether they’re made of gold, weed or chicken.
RENO, OH

