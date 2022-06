Miah Cerrillo recounted what happened when a gunman entered her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month killing 19 students and two teachers. Miah, a fourth-grader at the school, was among a group of mass shooting survivors, families and advocates testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The hearing was held as lawmakers debate new gun laws in the wake of a slew of recent mass shootings.

