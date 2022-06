On June 5th, around 11:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Line St. in reference to a person who had been shot. Officers located one Victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and began life saving measures. The Victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Unfortunately, the Victim passed away at the hospital.

