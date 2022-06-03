ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Proposed DeSoto County levee could shift east

By Toni Lepeska
 3 days ago

Lt. Col. Robert Green, Commander of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District, speaks during a public meeting on the Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater DeSoto County Mississippi Feasibility Study at the Landers Center. (Brad Vest/ Special to The Daily Memphian)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will likely move a planned levee farther east as it tries to find a way to prevent storm water flooding in Horn Lake.

That was the biggest change of direction arising from a public hearing Thursday night on a revised draft report specifying potential fixes to minimize or prevent flooding.

The levee is slated in plans to parallel the east side U.S. 51, south of Goodman, protecting properties from Horn Lake Creek farther east. Around the creek lie several vacant acres.

Officials hope to prevent or minimize storm water flooding of the kind that occurred in September 2014. A deluge drove rainwater into businesses and forced residential evacuations around Bullfrog Corner at U.S. 51 and Goodman Road.

At the time, officials estimated between 5 and 7 inches of rain fell during a 12-hour period in parts of Horn Lake and Southaven. Then Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency in DeSoto County after the storms and flooding.

DeSoto County officials initiated a flood study several years ago that is now focused on Horn Lake Creek and its basin. That was the offender in 2014.

The Memphis District of the Corps is getting close to settling on an affordable fix. A levee-floodwall system is proposed as well as floodproofing commercial buildings in a hazardous zone.

Through June 20, the Corps is soliciting public comment on the report, which can be read in its entirety here. About a dozen people made up primarily of elected officials attended Thursday night’s public hearing at Landers Center.

Lee Caldwell, District 4 supervisor, asked the project manager with the Corps, Andy Simmerman, for advice on avoiding the proposed levee site as people ask to build in the area.

Given the process and the need to acquire millions of dollars for the project, Simmerman estimated that it will be three to five years before any changes suggested in the report are made.

Simmerman had been advised immediately before the meeting that despite the site lying vacant for many years, a new owner plans to build on the land targeted for the levee.

“That floodwall will have to be shifted to the east,” Simmerman said. “We worked with the best information we had at the time.”

That shift would put the levee closer to Horn Lake Creek.

Experts will need to recalculate water patterns related to the levee being moved, Simmerman said, but he indicated it is not a time-consuming change in direction.

Members of the public gathered for a public meeting on the Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater DeSoto County Mississippi Feasibility Study at the Landers Center. Officials hope to curb storm events such as what occurred in 2014 in DeSoto County when a deluge drove water into businesses and forced residential evacuations around Bullfrog Corner at U.S. 51 and Goodman Road. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Horn Lake Alderman David Young studied one of the maps set out for attendees to examine before and after the meeting. He fears shifting the water could lead to flooding elsewhere, therefore, he is gladly waiting for the Corps to thoroughly examine the details.

Around the basin is a neighborhood to the south and businesses to the north and east. Vacant land that is being eyeballed for development is west and north of the creek.

“We’ll work through it,” Young said. “It’s a balancing act, and it’s going to have to be.”

Comments on the report can be emailed to the Corps at CEMVM-DeSoto-Comments@usace.army.mil

