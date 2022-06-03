ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville police shoot man after Frugal MacDougal guard killed: What we know so far

By Rachel Wegner, Kirsten Fiscus and Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNVmX_0fzSEbdW00

A man is in critical condition but stable after being shot by Nashville police in a downtown liquor store Thursday night , the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Two officers shot at 40-year-old Randy Charles Levi inside Frugal MacDougal after a security guard was fatally shot outside, according to MNPD. Levi fled into the store, refused to surrender and shot at the officers before police said two of them returned fire. No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Here's what we know so far.

Who was involved

The scene unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Frugal MacDougal, located at 701 Division Street — less than a mile from Nashville's popular downtown entertainment district. A large police presence blocked traffic and yellow police tape closed off the surrounding area for part of the night.

The guard was identified as 59-year-old Dickson man Robert Scott Meek. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Levi was "awake, alert and talking" on Thursday night.

MNPD said Field Training Officer Trevor Taylor, Officer Blake Curry and Officer Steven Luckey arrived less than three minutes after the shooting. Luckey and Curry are the two who shot at Levi, MNPD said. It was not immediately clear which shots struck the man.

Taylor is a five-year MNPD veteran who works in the Central Precinct, police said. Luckey has been on the force for two years and works in the Hermitage Precinct. He was working nearby in the entertainment district Thursday night, according to MNPD. Curry, who works in the Central Precinct, has been with MNPD for 17 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvXoA_0fzSEbdW00

How the shooting unfolded

Meek confronted Levi after he reportedly tried to shoplift, police said. Levi fled to a nearby property before coming back to the parking lot and fighting with Meek. Levi then grabbed Meek's pistol, shot him with it and fled into the store with the gun, MNPD said.

Police said the first 911 call about the shooting came in at 8:26 p.m. The caller initially mistook the guard as an MNPD officer, according to Aaron.

The officers saw Meek on the ground being tended by someone who told them Levi was in the store.

The officers immediately went inside the store, MNPD said. Taylor found Levi by the cooler. Police said Levi ignored commands to surrender and began shooting at the officers, and that Luckey and Curry returned fire.

The footage appeared to show multiple shots exchanged before the man was subdued and handcuffed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZnHy_0fzSEbdW00

Has anyone been charged or arrested?

Levi remained hospitalized Friday, but officials issued warrants on charges of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted criminal homicide against him, TBI said.

While hospitalized, Levi will be monitored by Metro Nashville Police. Upon his release, he'll be booked into the Davidson County Jail.

Nashville police release bodycam footage

MNPD posted clips of body-camera footage from all three officers around 2:15 a.m. Friday on its YouTube channel. The roughly four-and-a-half minute video begins with footage from Taylor's bodycam, who appears to have entered the store first. Taylor pushed a person aside who was trying to enter the store, telling them to move out of the way.

The video then cuts to footage from Curry around the 1:33 mark, who appeared to follow closely behind Taylor and alongside Luckey. The video then cuts to Luckey's footage around the 3:12 mark.

The footage showed the officers repeatedly announcing they were with MNPD, telling Levi to drop the gun and commanding him to show his hands.

Warning: This video may be upsetting for some viewers

Investigation opened, officers on administrative assignment

MNPD said all three officers are on routine administrative assignment, in keeping with its policy after police shootings.

TBI is leading the investigation into Meek's shooting and the police shooting, per the request of the District Attorney, MNPD said. More information will be released when it becomes available, TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said.

The MNPD Office of Professional Accountability will also conduct an administrative investigation of the actions of the officers, per department policy.

What happens next

TBI said agents are working to "independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews."

Findings will be reported to the District Attorney for further review and consideration, TBI said. TBI will function as a fact-finder in the case and said the decision on whether the officers' actions were justified rests with the DA.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police shoot man after Frugal MacDougal guard killed: What we know so far

Comments / 1

Related
Cheatham County Source

Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store

From Metro Police Department Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol […] The post Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Affidavit: Man empties house before allegedly setting it on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly committing arson Saturday. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Police began investigating a fire at 1318 8th St in Old Hickory that they determined to be caused by arson. As the investigation continued, witnesses told police that they...
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Heavy police presence in downtown Nashville for reported incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There is a large Metropolitan Nashville Police Department presence downtown. Pedestrians began being diverted by police away from going down 3rd Ave South at Demonbreun Saturday night. Metro Nashville police told FOX 17 News after 11 p.m. that the incident occurred at the FGL House and that...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Second person charged in deadly shooting in April

Metro Police have issued a murder warrant charging 25-year-old Nicholas Washington as the second person involved in the April 9th shooting death of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos. The shooting was in the parking lot of Biltmore Apartments on Glastonbury Road. Last month Washington's girlfriend, Gabrielle Castellianos was charged with murder.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Meek
WSMV

Conversations over gun rights continue after another mass shooting

A suspicious backpack caused a major commotion in downtown Nashville on Saturday night. The Tennessee Titans hosted their annual career fair on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Metro Police are investigating a suspicious device left near a bar in downtown Nashville. Saturday evening news update. Updated: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:43...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspicious backpack prompts evacuation in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious backpack caused a major commotion in downtown Nashville on Saturday night. Metro Police closed Third Avenue North after a backpack was found inside the FGL House. Police said it was left by the bar area. Police shutdown the area and evacuated surrounding businesses. Nothing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Charges against Nashville personal trainer balloon to 139 criminal counts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Criminal charges filed against a Nashville personal trainer have more than tripled following more women coming forward. Nikko Glasper, once named one of the city’s most popular trainers, now faces 139 criminal charges in connection to female clients claiming he took pictures of them naked without their knowledge and accessed their personal phones to steal intimate photos.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Precinct#Police Tape#Violent Crime#Mnpd#Field Training
WSMV

TBI investigate officer involved shooting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Division Street and Eighth Avenue South. Officers were called to the scene near the Frugal MacDoogal’s liquor store around 8:30 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One shot on Chesapeake Drive in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are investigating a shooting in Nashville. One person is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Police are on scene and do not yet know whether the wound was self-inflicted. The shooting took place around 2:50 p.m. on the 3500 block Chesapeake Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One injured in Trinity Lane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suffered serious injuries after the Cadillac he was driving crashed into a semi-truck on Trinity Lane Sunday morning, according to Metro Police. Police said the semi-truck was turning left onto Trinity Lane around 11 a.m. Witnesses said the Cadillac was traveling east on Trinity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
clarksvillenow.com

Phone alert came from car theft, shots fired, car chase that ended near Exit 11

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Many people in Montgomery County received a Public Safety Alert on their phones late Saturday night about a possibly armed teenager. The alert was in response to reports of gunfire at Ramblewood Apartments, followed by a pursuit, wreck and arrest on Drake Road, just east of Exit 11, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy