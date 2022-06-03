ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview Volleyball participates in summer camps

By Ma'Rico Holland II
 3 days ago

Each year, Plainview Athletics hosts a series of camps in the summer called the “Camp of Champions.”. This year volleyball kicked off the first of these camps. It concluded...

Magic 106.5

Turbulent day ends in heartbreak for No. 24 Tech

STATESBORO, Ga. – Friday for No. 24 Texas Tech started at 2:02 p.m. and ended in heartbreak at 11:32 p.m. against No. 17 Notre Dame to cap day one of the Statesboro Regional. Under the night sky, the Red Raiders fell 3-2 in the afternoon regional that included a five-hour, 59-minute weather delay at J.I. Clements Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
MyPlainview

Plainview 2022 graduates walk the stage

Plainview High School graduation 2022 (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald) Smiles were spotted all over the Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium Friday night as loved ones gathered in the stands to watch their graduates on the field walk the stage.
PLAINVIEW, TX
University Daily

Local drag community explore the meaning of Pride month

The celebration of Pride month highlights the LGBTQ+ community and honors the pioneers of LGBTQ+ rights. This month emphasizes the voices of the movement and paves the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ groups. Members of the Lubbock drag community spoke on the LGBTQ+ community in Lubbock and what Pride...
LUBBOCK, TX
Gaither Vocal Band coming to Buddy Holly Hall in October 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:. Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither, will present The Gaither Vocal Band Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to 23 cities including Lubbock, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Friday, October 14, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Veterans recognized during Memorial Day event

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the city of Plainview hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Plainview cemetery Monday morning to recognized fallen veterans. The ceremony included a guest speech by veteran Carl Hartman who spoke of the importance of remembering what the day stands for - memorializing those who are no longer here. The day has come to be recognized as a celebration and more of a commercialized holiday. In the midst of the family gatherings, he encouraged event goers to remember the fallen heroes - "many individuals over the course of the history of our country."   It was a relatively short event with Mayor Charles Starnes sharing welcome and parting words as prayers were offered along with ceremonially placed wreaths on the Plainview Veterans Memorial at the cemetery. Wreaths were placed on the memorial by Theta Vaughan and George Gonzalez, on behalf of the American Legion Post 260 and ALA Unit 260 of Plainview; Kendra Hart, on behalf of the Elks Lodge #1175; Juan Romero and Vaughan, on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and Bell Briseno and Carl Hartman, with the Disabled American Veterans.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

UMC to open new Lubbock clinic

The new UMC Family and Children’s Clinic at 98 th and Frankford Ave. in Lubbock is set to open Monday. The new clinic location will include a first-of-its-kind drive-thru clinic that will test for strep, flu and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start December 1, 2022, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, June 30, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Plans underway to recognize Texas Tech veterans on Lubbock campus

Plans are underway to create a Texas Tech Military & Veterans Tribute Walk at Memorial Circle on the Lubbock campus. The walk will be on the grassy area adjacent to the Pfluger fountain between the Medal of Honor monuments. It will be surrounded by a brick walkway dedicated to service members who attended Tech. There will also be a plaque honoring Tech Purple Heart recipients or people wounded or killed in action. Any Texas Tech alumni or affiliate who served in the military can be recognized with a brick, paver or bench. Anyone interested can sponsor Tech veteran to be represented in the project. Those interested in making a purchase for the project can visit www.texastechalumni.org/VeteransTributeWalk .
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

