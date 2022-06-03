Plainview Volleyball participates in summer camps

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the city of Plainview hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Plainview cemetery Monday morning to recognized fallen veterans. The ceremony included a guest speech by veteran Carl Hartman who spoke of the importance of remembering what the day stands for - memorializing those who are no longer here. The day has come to be recognized as a celebration and more of a commercialized holiday. In the midst of the family gatherings, he encouraged event goers to remember the fallen heroes - "many individuals over the course of the history of our country." It was a relatively short event with Mayor Charles Starnes sharing welcome and parting words as prayers were offered along with ceremonially placed wreaths on the Plainview Veterans Memorial at the cemetery. Wreaths were placed on the memorial by Theta Vaughan and George Gonzalez, on behalf of the American Legion Post 260 and ALA Unit 260 of Plainview; Kendra Hart, on behalf of the Elks Lodge #1175; Juan Romero and Vaughan, on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and Bell Briseno and Carl Hartman, with the Disabled American Veterans.

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO