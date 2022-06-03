ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Legal experts cast doubt on fears that 'hundreds of thousands' of abuse victims will be 'silenced' in the wake of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict as a psychologist declares 'the end of MeToo'

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Legal experts are reassuring domestic abuse victims that they should continue to come forward with their stories, despite a recent Rolling Stone article suggesting that potentially 'hundreds of thousands' of women will be 'silenced' as a result of the verdict in the highly-publicized Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

An alleged abuse victim named Meghan, whose last named was withheld, was interviewed by the magazine.

Meghan claimed she was threatened with a lawsuit by her husband after accusing him of domestic abuse. She described the verdict as 'a gag in the mouths of victims who were just beginning to speak.'

'This case is my worst fear playing out on a public stage,' Meghan told Rolling Stone. “[It] tells me that [my ex] was right. If he chose to, he could destroy and humiliate me beyond repair.”

Forensic psychology Ph.D. and so-called misogyny expert Jessica Taylor told Rolling Stone that the Depp decision marked the final chapter of the MeToo movement

On Wednesday, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million, but a judge capped the amount at just over $10 million.

Heard also won a $2 million verdict in her countersuit against Depp, meaning that she has been ordered to pay him more than $8 million.

A lawyer for the Aquaman star said she was not capable of paying the judgement. Heard reportedly plans to appeal the decision.

The Rolling Stone article went on to suggest that the Depp verdict will discourage abuse victims from coming forward, but lawyers say victims should still be confident to speak out.

Defamation and libel attorney Siddartha Rao at the Romano Law in New York City said that 'extraordinary cases like the Depp litigation are generally not good guidelines for predicting outcomes in more typical cases.'

'The outcome of the Johnny Depp litigation would only really impact cases involving similar facts. Defamation claims and standards also vary across states, making it harder to generalize the Depp verdict,' Rao said.

Rao added that despite the potential and undeniable psychological effects the trial could have on victims, they remain protected legally if they decide to speak out against their abusers.

'Of course, the Depp verdict may have a psychological deterrence effect on victims of abuse from speaking out, and it may even embolden some attorneys to threaten defamation claims in exchange for non-disclosures,' Rao told DailyMail.com.

'However, legally speaking, victims of abuse should understand that the facts of the Johnny Depp litigation were atypical, and that truth is always a viable defense to a defamation claim.'

Forensic psychology Ph.D. and so-called misogyny expert Jessica Taylor told Rolling Stone that the Depp decision marked the final chapter of the #MeToo movement and that she has been contacted by 'hundreds' of domestic abuse victims that wish to retract their public accounts of abuse over fears of retaliation.

'This is basically the end of MeToo,' Taylor told the outlet. 'It's the death of the whole movement.'

'... survivors watching this will rethink everything they say out loud about what happened to them, and the potential of being sued and dragged through a court process for saying something they know is true, but they could be found guilty of defamation.'

Vice President of criminal justice programs at Safe Horizon Maureen Curtis told Rolling Stone that the verdict would further deter victims from 'speaking out against their abusers in the media.'

'Could it be backlash against the MeToo movement because it was a time when survivors were being heard? Yes, I could see there being push-back,' Curtis said.

'But it's nothing new. It was happening before the MeToo movement as well. It's something we've been seeing all along.'

Abraham Lichy, a Partner at McLaughlin & Stern, told DailyMail.com that he's not convinced the Depp-Heard trial and its subsequent verdict sets 'a practical reason to fear that [victims] may be punished for making a claim against [alleged abusers].'

Generally speaking - as it varies by state - in order to bring up a defamation case the plaintiff must prove that a false statement presented as fact was made and that it was published or communicated to a third party, Lichy said.

They also must provide evidence that the person making the claims was at the least negligent when doing so, and caused harm to the person who is the subject of the statement.

Lichy argues that whether the claims are defamatory or not, grounds for litigation ultimately depend on their veracity.

'One very important thing to note is that truth is an affirmative defense. Generally, if someone posts something negative about a nonpublic person, and even if that statement damages that person, if the statement is true, a defamation case would not survive a motion to dismiss,' Lichy told DailyMail.com.

'We want victims to come forward and feel protected in doing so. Victims should not feel silenced because [the] truth is still an absolute defense.'

Taylor also argued that Depp's legal team offered a misleading characterization of Heard by painting her as emotionally unstable, malicious, and out for revenge.'

'I hear from women in the U.K., Canada. All the lawyers use the same tactics — they position them as hysterical, as gold-diggers, malicious, out for revenge, emotionally unstable, as having personality disorders,' Taylor told Rolling Stone.

'It provides a model of discrediting the woman.'

The psychologist went on to tell the outlet that the public display of the full trial, which was consumed by thousands as entertainment despite the seriousness of the allegations brought up by both parties, could potentially deter victims of abuse to come forward with their stories.

Heard, in a statement following the verdict, expressed disappointment at a number of consequences from the jury's ruling.

'The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,' Heard said.

'I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

Following the verdict Wednesday, the MeToo movement posted a series of tweets distancing itself from previous support towards Heard

Following the verdict Wednesday, the official website for the #MeToo posted a statement defending the movement and seemingly distancing the cause from the trial.

'What we experienced in the Depp-Heard trial was a public retelling of intimate partner violence between two privileged white celebrities. And the accounts are as equally harrowing as the public humiliation and harassment thwarted against Heard. It is a case study for how social and political movements get misused and weaponized against the very people it’s meant to serve.'

'Larger than this trial and ultimate jury decision is a movement made up of millions of survivors fighting for their dignity and their right to seek justice, and a country that still has to reckon with why it is so invested in the pain and anguish of violence, rather than remedying it.'

During the trial, Heard expressed her frustration at the harassment that she said she was receiving.

'I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day,' she told the court in May 26.

'Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life used to humiliate me. People want to kill me and they tell me so every day.

'People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that. Johnny threatened, promised me that if I ever left him he'd make me think of him every single day I lived.'

Heard has a one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, who she welcomed via surrogate.

Taking a jab at Depp, who has been seen laughing, smirking and making jokes throughout the trial, Heard said, 'I'm not sitting in this courtroom snickering. I'm not sitting in this courtroom laughing and making snide jokes. This is horrible, this painful and this is humiliating for any human being to go through. Perhaps it's easy to go forget that, I'm a human being.'

'I don't deserve this. The attacks on me the campaign that Johnny has elicited millions of people to do on his behalf, torture me,' she added.

