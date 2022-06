It's easy to understand the appeal of the Ford F-150. Dearborn's favorite child has become a symbol of America and, thanks to a reputation for durability, it's the country's best-selling vehicle - a title it has held for many years. As such, it's amassed a great following, many of whom enjoy customizing their trucks. Owners often turn to companies such as Roush for more power, capability, and a sweeter sound.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO