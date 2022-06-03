ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

By MICHAEL HILL
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vHMX_0fzSDu7s00
Cryptocurrency Mining Moratorium FILE - The Greenidge Generation bitcoin mining facility, in a former coal plant by Seneca Lake in Dresden, New York, is shown in this photo from Nov. 29, 2021. A milestone measure that would tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature. The bill approved early Friday, June 3, 2022, by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptomining. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File) (Ted Shaffrey)

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York lawmakers have passed a milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations that burn fossil fuels.

Both supporters and opponents say that the closely watched bill, approved early Friday by the state Senate, is the first of its kind in the U.S.

If it becomes law, it would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive "proof-of-work" cryptocurrency mining — a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money. Proof-of-work is the blockchain-based algorithm used by bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies.

Environmentalists are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the legislation. They say the state is undermining its long-term climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants.

"We cannot be re-powering fossil fuel power plants for the purposes of private gain in New York, especially as we’re looking to move away from fossil fuels entirely,” said Liz Moran of Earthjustice.

Dozens of fossil fuel plants in New York could potentially be converted into mining operations, she said.

Cryptocurrency advocates complained that the measure singled out the industry without addressing other fossil fuel use. They argue that the legislation would crimp economic development in New York while other states court the burgeoning field.

“The message from the bill and the embrace of that kind of policy is not a good one for an industry that really can go anywhere,” said John Olsen of The Blockchain Association, an industry group.

“We’re very hopeful that the governor realizes that the long-term benefits of embracing this industry and this technology far outweigh a potential pause on prospective future emissions,” he added.

Hochul, a Democrat, has said she want to make sure any legislation balances economic and environmental concerns

Cryptocurrency mining requires specialized computers that consume huge amounts of energy. One study calculated that as of November 2018, bitcoin's annual electricity consumption was comparable to Hong Kong's in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Some miners are looking for ways to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels to produce the necessary electricity.

A coalition of environmental groups has separately been urging the Hochul administration to deny the air permit renewal for Greenidge Generation in the Finger Lakes, which also produces power for the state's electricity grid. A decision could come at the end of the month.

The moratorium measure, if signed into law, would not affect pending applications, such as the one from Greenidge.

The measure also would require the state Department of Environmental Conservation to perform an environmental impact assessment on how cryptomining affects the state’s ability to meet its climate goals.

The bill passed the Assembly, the Legislature's lower chamber, in April.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A three-judge panel dismissed a lawsuit Monday that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year. U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two colleagues, ruled that Paul Goldman, a longtime...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Spokesman, source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers gunman targets

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer's office and a law enforcement source said Saturday. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WDBO

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
WDBO

2 Republicans exhaust appeals, won't be on Michigan ballot

DETROIT — (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary, the result of phony petition signatures that left them short of the 15,000 threshold. The...
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

US Navy identifies pilot who died in California crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died when a Super Hornet aircraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert. In a Sunday news release, the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was participating in “a routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 2:30 p.m. PDT Friday near Trona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Web3 Policy#Ny Legislature#Ap#Senate
WDBO

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle arrested by FBI in South Carolina

A South Carolina animal trainer who gained fame in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” was arrested by FBI agents on Friday. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County at 5:38 p.m. EDT, according to online booking records. No charges have been listed, records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WDBO

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
WDBO

Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

Philadelphia shooting: 3 dead, 12 injured after gunmen fire into crowd

PHILADELPHIA — Three people were killed and 12 others were wounded when gunmen fired into a crowd in a Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly at about 11:31 p.m. EDT on South Street in Philadelphia, WCAU-TV reported. Police patrolling the downtown Philadelphia area...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy