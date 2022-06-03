ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Loot’ Trailer Unveils Maya Rudolph's New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

By Erick Massoto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to slip into something casual, like your Gucci robe, because Apple TV+ unveiled today the trailer for Loot, the comedy series that centers around billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph). In the story, Molly’s perfect ten-figure life comes crashing down when she finds out very publicly that her long-time husband...

Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
wmagazine.com

Maya Rudolph Is “the Most Famous Cheated-on Woman in the Planet” in the Loot Trailer

Apple TV’s new trailer for its upcoming series Loot immediately gives you the sense of exactly the type of person Maya Rudolph’s character, Molly Novak, is. When her husband John (played by Severance’s Adam Scott) asks what he thinks of the “new boat”—which is actually a giant yacht—that he got her for her birthday, her reply that it “looks a little small” is only just barely a joke. Her life as a billionaire is perfect—that is, until she finds out that 20 years into their marriage, Josh has started cheating. To make matters worse, his paramour is young enough to have been just a year old when they graduated from college. Molly is devastated, and the employee who calls to invite her into the office of the foundation she didn’t even know she had couldn’t have had better timing. And she’s in for a rude awakening, not just because she appears to have never worked a day in her life. “You’re like the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet,” an employee tells her, insisting that she’s now a celebrity.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

HBO Max is planning to close out spring and a high note and start the summer off right. As May nears its end, the streamer unveiled its complete list of June 2022 arrivals, and subscribers are about to get treaty to plenty of exciting new and returning titles. Next month,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Loot#Loot Trailer
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun’s volleyball scene nearly got the director fired

The 1986 movie Top Gun has gone down as one of the best action movies of all time, and has tons of memorable scenes. However, one sequence is especially famous: the iconic and oiled up volleyball game between the hunky pilots. But it was this iconic moment in the film that apparently almost cost the Top Gun director, Tony Scott, his job.
MOVIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Aloha, Mabel! Selena Gomez Should Not Be Overlooked for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Collider

SNL Season 47: New Faces, a Mass Exodus, and Where It All Goes From Here

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live was a season of laughs, tears, impressions, and transitions. As expected of a show that relies on “new blood” every few years to keep up with the evolving comedy landscape, there were a number of exciting new additions both in front of and behind the camera. Those new additions, however, were followed by what felt like a mass exodus in the cast and the writers’ room, ultimately positioning the show for another “year of change.” But the creative shake-ups weren’t the only things the show had to deal with. A Covid outbreak turned Studio 8H into a ghost town for what was supposed to be Paul Rudd’s Five-Timers Club Christmas extravaganza, the horrific war in Ukraine forced the show to re-evaluate its priorities, and Joe Biden and Donald Trump continued to fuel the political coverage. Despite some bumps along the way, the show managed to pull off another season of silliness and satire during times when it can feel almost impossible to laugh— a tremendous feat that SNL has continued to accomplish for nearly five decades.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Hart To EP Comedy Series Inspired By His Time As Sneaker Salesman In Works At Peacock From Dan Levy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Before Kevin Hart was a top comedian, a global movie star and a media mogul, he was a lost 20-year-old in Philly working at a sneaker shop in a 90s mall. That early chapter in Hart’s life is the inspiration for True To Size, a half-hour single camera comedy, which, in a competitive situation, has landed at Peacock for development. The project hails from stand-up comedian and writer Dan Levy (The Goldbergs), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures Television, where Robinson and his DRP Productions are based. Hart has spoken openly...
NFL
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Paramount+ Film Gets June Release Date, Drops First Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Two of television’s most iconic idiots are back. “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” a new animated feature film starring the ’90s MTV characters, is set to premiere on Paramount+ June 23. The news was announced alongside the release of the official trailer for the film (see below), which sees Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by creator Mike Judge), on a space mission with NASA in 1998 (the year after the original series ended) and winding up in the year 2022. As the NSA and the U.S. government track them down, the two struggle...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Teases the Prequel TV Show's 90s Setting

Seth MacFarlane revealed some new details about that Ted prequel he's making right now. The series will live on Peacock after the project was announced by NBCUniversal a few years ago. Back then, the streamer was trying to line-up some titles for it's initial plays on the service. MacFarlane's beloved movie seemed like a sure thing. Clearly, the appetite for American Dad and Family Guy haven't gone away. So, full steam ahead for Ted on Peacock. However, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane clarified that this series would not end up being the further adventures of John after the movie ended. Instead, we're headed back to 1993 to see how the bear worked his way up to the point that we meet him at near the beginning of the movie. Check out his description right here.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter...
MOVIES

