Brooksville postal employee pleads guilty to stolen mail possession

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old postal employee in Brooksville plead guilty to a charge of possession of stolen mail on Wednesday.

According to court records, Deborah Green, was indicted on Feb. 15. She reportedly worked as a contract mail carrier, deliver mail for the United States Post Office (USPS).

Tropical storm warning issued for much of Florida ahead of potential Alex

On Oct. 31, the USPS’ Office of Inspector General, received a complaint of mail theft from the accused route.

On Oct. 19, agents conducted surveillance at a neighborhood cluster box on Green’s route. The agents put a piece of mail with money in the outgoing mail, and Green reportedly opened the mail without an hour and a half and took the money.

She admitted to doing so to agents, saying she had been doing so since Aug. 2021, at approximately 100 pieces of mail per day.

Green faces a maximum of 5-years in prison, but a sentencing date has not been set.

Comments / 3

Jsalvat1
3d ago

There are more than just her in Hernando County. I have packages mysteriously disappear before they were even delivered, and money missing as well from my kids b day cards.I guess one person complaining means nothing. you have to have a group of people.

Reply(1)
4
