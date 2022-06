Tina Hoebelheinrich from the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce stopped by SYP to talk about how tourism is affecting Cody. From this time last year to this year, lodging tax is up over 60 percent. But that doesn’t mean that tourists are spending money on Main Street. She also talked about the very successful program Work Ready Bootcamp that teaches teens soft skills for the workplace.

CODY, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO